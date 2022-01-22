DHHS-sponsored testing sites closed Saturday

Two Forsyth County sites for COVID-19 testing have been closed Saturday because of the icy road conditions following the overnight wintry weather.
StarMed, a vendor for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, offers testing and booster shots at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
DHHS vendor Mako Medical was scheduled to begin Saturday a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Southeast Plaza Shopping Center.
Its operating hours are scheduled to be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays thru Mondays until at least mid-February. Pre-register at https://makomedical.com/.
336-727-7376
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.