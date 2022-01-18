DHHS unveils first phase of long-awaited Olmstead plan for behavioral health patients

The state released last week its long-awaited Olmstead plan for placing at least 3,000 qualified behavioral health individuals into independent housing and securing their proper economic and health status once there.
Eligible to participate are people living in adult-care homes whose symptoms have been diagnosed as a serious and persistent mental illness, or those who have been in treatment for more than 90 days at a state hospital.
The publicly funded plan covers 2022 and 2023. A draft of the plan was released in October, which was subject to public comment.
The goal has been to assist eligible individuals in "residing in and experiencing the full benefit of being part of day-to-day life in communities alongside those without disabilities."
The plan outlines an approach to the array of services and supports vital to community living.
Access to housing, employment, home and community-based services and other supports are addressed.
“The Olmstead Plan captures our department’s total commitment to build toward the vision in which every North Carolinian can live, work and thrive in their communities,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.
Background
The Olmstead plan is part of a court-ordered settlement spurred by claims made by Disability Rights NC in November 2010 that the state was violating the federal Americans with Disabilities Act by placing individuals with mental illness into adult-care homes.
In 2012, the U.S. Justice Department ordered North Carolina to begin comply with the Olmstead agreement.
After five years of very limited DHHS progress under the McCrory administration, Justice officials asked a federal judge in January 2017 to compel North Carolina to meet the settlement requirements.
The Cooper administration's DHHS had taken enough steps forward with compliance that by April 2021, U.S. Justice officials gave North Carolina until June 30, 2023 to complete the transition initiative.
Justice officials said the extra two years will allow North Carolina “to substantially comply with other obligations in this comprehensive agreement, such as improving community-based mental health services, supported employment, transition and discharge processes, and its quality assurance and performance improvement system.”
DHHS said that as of Sept. 30, there have been 3,002 placements with the assistance of the state’s seven behavioral health managed care organizations, such as Partners Health Management in Davie, Forsyth, Surry and Yadkin counties.
"COVID-19 has stymied our work in one population group — those living in adult care Homes, due to restrictions on visitation and outbreaks in some of those homes," DHHS said in an October 2021 statement.
"However, we are above our numbers for the other priority populations, including supporting independent living by reducing the number of people entering adult care homes and increasing the number of people discharged from state psychiatric hospitals."
DHHS said the number of people "who might have previously entered an adult care home who we have helped live independently now exceeds the number of those who enter adult care homes."
"In addition, we are transitioning 20% of all people discharged from state hospitals into housing with supports in communities of their choice."
Measurable targets
The settlement is measured through six thresholds: supported housing; supported employment; discharge and transition planning; quality assurance and performance improvement; pre-admission screening and diversion; and community-based mental health services.
DHHS said the first phase of the plan focuses on a strategic framework with measurable targets for 2022 and 2023, including:
* Strengthen alternatives for community inclusion for individuals and families through increased access to home and community-based services and supports.
* Implement strategies to recruit, train and retain the frontline staff that provides daily services that allow people to live, work and thrive in their communities.
* Transition people to more independent living situations from institutional and segregated settings and provide needed supports in the community for individuals who are at risk of entering these settings.
* Increase opportunities for supported education and pre-employment transition services for youth, as well as competitive integrated employment opportunities for adults with disabilities.
* Address disparities in access to services.
* Increase input to public policymaking from families and individuals with lived experience.
* Use data for making quality improvements in the provision of services.
A new Olmstead Plan Stakeholder Advisory group will be formed to monitor and assess the progress and outcomes of the plan. This will include evaluation reports, integration with departmental strategic plans and alignment with other relevant entities.
In January 2018, state regulators disclosed potential penalties for the behavioral health MCOs if they fail to meet new standards.
For not achieving annual full performance standard in placing eligible and qualified behavioral health residents into community housing, the fines would be $600,000 annually.
Setbacks
There have been setbacks related to the overall initiative.
There were 116 participants who experienced a significant physical or behavioral health episode, threat of physical or mental harm, including sexual assault, or died during fiscal 2018-19, including 28 in the Cardinal Innovations network that covered six Triad counties until late 2021.
Some deaths occurred because of natural causes and terminal illness. Some incidents led to what DHHS called “permanent physical or psychological impairment.”
Some individuals were suspended and/or expelled from participating.
