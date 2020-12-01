DHHS updates Medicaid online application

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday it has updated the website for the state's Medicaid program to contain new information about the transformation initiative set to debut July 1.
The website — https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov. — provides Medicaid resources, including how to apply. It is available in English and Spanish.
State health officials plan to begin open enrollment for the Medicaid transformation initiative on March 15.
The program is expected to cover between 1.6 million and 1.8 million North Carolina participants.
“The new website is another step Medicaid is taking to give Medicaid beneficiaries the information they need in a user-friendly, comprehensive manner,” Dave Richard, DHHS's deputy secretary for NC Medicaid, said in a statement.
One of the updates is the addition of a collection of more than 70 common questions and answers. There's also a help center assistant search.
The website also offers new educational materials regarding telehealth services.
Future updates will include more self-service options, personalized account views, a single password to access the website and integration with NC FAST and other systems. There also will be real-time assistance with a Medicaid agent.
Five years' worth of often-controversial public health and legislative debate culminated in July 2019 when Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed Republican-sponsored legislation that provided pivotal start-up funds.
A key selling point for transformation is focusing on a patient's overall health for those experiencing mental health, substance abuse and developmental disability issues.
The main launch challenge is getting the four statewide prepaid health plans, or PHPs, operational by the enrollment date.
The PHPs are Centene (operating as WellCare of N.C.), AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (operating as Healthy Blue) and UnitedHealth Group.
The state Medicaid program currently serves 2.31 million North Carolinians, or 22% of the state’s population.
That number is projected to increase to 2.39 million by mid-2021, in part as more individuals lose employer-sponsored health coverage along with their jobs as a ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 48% of current Medicaid participants are children in households receiving temporary assistance for needy families.
Managed care
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in a health maintenance organization, or HMO, or a preferred provider organization, or PPO, health-insurance plan.
Under the current Medicaid system, providers are paid on a fee-for-service model administered by DHHS.
By contrast, the PHPs will pay healthcare providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. There will be a limited number of special-needs individuals who will remain with fee-for-service providers.
DHHS will reimburse the PHPs, and people will be able to choose which PHP they want to sign up for, or a provider will be assigned to them.
The managed care program is expected to be worth up to $6 billion a year for four years, with an option to continue the contract at the same rate for another year. That represents a change from the original proposal of three years and two option years.
Some of the initial Medicaid transformation funding would go toward patient enrollment-broker contracts, provider credentialing, data analytics and other program-design components.
Blue Cross has said it plans to create 500 jobs for its portion of the transformation.
Centene has committed to creating an East Coast regional headquarters and technology hub in Charlotte with an estimated 6,000 jobs and $1.03 billion capital investment.
