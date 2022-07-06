Did you get an odd text about buying a t-shirt to support the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office? It's a scam, officials said.

Some people have reported receiving texts from someone claiming to be selling t-shirts for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office posted a warning to Facebook and Nextdoor, telling people that it is a scam.

“If you receive this message, please delete it immediately and don’t respond,” read the post of the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said the scam is happening at law enforcement agencies across North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office became aware of the situation when people began to contact them. Many of the callers wanted to know how the texters got their contact information.

The sheriff's office has not received reports of people buying the shirts, so Howell said it is unclear whether anyone would actually receive a shirt.

“We would like to reiterate to our community that we do not use their personal information to solicit them," Howell said. "We are a professional, law-abiding law enforcement agency."