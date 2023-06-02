Now you see it, now you don’t.

The curious case of a disappearing Pride symbol from the city’s logo created with some justification a certain amount of dyspeptic stomach upset.

Not over the city’s abrupt decision to remove a rainbow diversity symbol within minutes of its posting online, per se.

Rather, it was its original hamfisted explanation that rang hollow - a Barney Fife shot fired into a raging culture war.

“Seriously City of Winston-Salem, NC Government? … Cut the crap and grow a spine,” wrote Margaret Taylor not long after the disappearing act. “Show your support for historically marginalized members of our community and proudly display the Pride logo.”

An apology issued Friday morning helped, though.

An abrupt change

As per usual, the best place to take it is from the top. So here we go.

The City of Winston-Salem, through its communications arm, altered its logo Thursday with a rainbow symbol - a harmless tip of the cap to Pride Month, also known as June.

Pride Month is rooted in the Stonewall Uprising in June 1969 during which gay people in New York, tired of being harassed and targeted by the city's finest, staged a six-day protest interspersed with violent clashes that’s now commonly credited for being a catalyst for the gay-rights movement.

Anyhow, less than an hour after the Pride logo popped up on social media, it was yanked down.

And the official explanation, which smelled a lot like a 2016 decision that undercut temporarily the annual Veterans Day parade, left much to be desired.

City government types cited the fact that June is also recognized as PTSD Awareness Month, Gun National Violence Awareness Month and Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.

“As a matter of fairness we cannot promote one cause over the others through our logo,” the communications folks wrote.

Given the hysteria over a dang Bud Light, Pride Month displays in retail outlets and drag shows, you can see why some thought the city might have been kowtowing to a loud angry few.

“It's like the City's recognition of Pride had just...vanished,” wrote City Councilman Kevin Mundy. “So folks started jumping to the conclusion that the City had caved to the pressure of the haters and erased all traces of rainbow anything.”

Taylor thought so, too.

“It seemed to me to be like the (N.C.) Bar Association decision to cancel a drag show,” she said early Friday.

As a lawyer, she’d know.

For the rest of us non-lawyers, the president of the state bar association made earlier month a unilateral decision to cancel a drag trivia night.

“Political viewpoints will be inferred by the General Assembly,” president Clayton Morgan told members of a bar-association committee. “Given the nature of how drag shows are being used and portrayed, it is likely that our Bar Association-backed legislative agenda will be negatively affected.”

He wasn’t wrong about that.

But lacking the guts to stand with someone who might well be your own daughter or uncle is something else entirely.

So yeah, it’s no stretch to think the city might have been doing the same thing.

A fairness doctrine

While still in full walking-it-back mode Thursday, city officials pointed to other factors such as the fact there’s a Pride banner outside City Hall and they'd OK’d a rainbow crosswalk in the Arts District.

Still, the city initially stuck by that hollow "fairness" argument. Just like some did in 2016 when they threw roadblocks in the way of the Veterans Day parade.

That year, in its infinite wisdom, the city held firm in requiring that the veterans’ groups who ran it get a $50 parade permit, about $500 in liability insurance coverage and obtain the signatures of every business owner along the route verifying that they’d been notified of the date.

Notarized, of course.

Asked about that, city officials cited “fairness” in declining to waive and/or cover parade expenses; a handful of aging veterans had been dipping into their own pockets.

Make an exception for one, you’ll have to make it for all.

Veterans deserved better. A couple hundred bucks from the city budget is nothing. And a cruise-in isn’t the same as a Veterans Day parade.

Happily, the Journal, its readers and the Chamber of Commerce stepped up to cover costs and collect the signatures.

So here we were again. A different issue, yes, but with the same initial reflexive explanation.

This time, however, Winston-Salem changed its tune.

By mid-morning Friday, it posted an apology - which it’s not known for doing - along with a fuller explanation that the initial logo, put up without proper authorization, was taken down due to process rather than fear. And that the city has indeed planned a number of events to show its support throughout the month.

“The city apologizes for the hurt that was created yesterday among members of the LGBTQ+ community when an unauthorized version of the city logo with a Pride background was briefly posted on our Facebook page and then removed. We should have immediately posted an explanation of why we replaced the logo and stated that the city fully supports Pride Month. We mishandled the situation and regret it.”

Finally, after 24 hours, the city finally made the right decision.