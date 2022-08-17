Digital medical platform puts focus on stroke risk

A digital platform has been launched by two local health-care groups that accentuates patients' risks of stroke in their electronic health records.

COMPASS-CP (COMprehensive Post-Acute Stroke Services — Care Plan) represents the collaboration of clinical researchers and bioinformatic experts at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and stroke experts at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Comprehensive Stroke Center.

The goal is to decrease the number of secondary events — 25% of stroke survivors suffer a second stroke, which is often preventable — and reduce unnecessary costs.

The group said that "remote monitoring and care coordination can provide increased support to patients who suffer a major health event, such as a stroke."

"This platform brings together health care providers and patients to improve health outcomes and avoid unnecessary costs."

The key elements of the platform is utilizing health informatics algorithms "to combine social and functional determinants of health with clinical, demographic and medication data to create personalized, evidence-based comprehensive care plans."

Remote patient monitoring, such as blood pressure devices and virtual care management programs, can be integrated back into the platform.

The initial version of the platform was created from the COMPASS study, led by the medical schools at Wake Forest and UNC Hospitals. The study was funded through a $14 million, five-year award from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, an independent, nonprofit research funding organization authorized by Congress in 2010.

That study was conducted in 40 hospitals and with community partners across North Carolina.

COMPASS compared the health status of stroke patients who receive conventional post-hospitalization treatment to those of patients who receive comprehensive care based on a model developed by a team of physicians, nurses, therapists, pharmacists, health system and human services leaders, and patient and caregiver stakeholders.

“COMPASS-CP allows clinicians to securely receive and easily interpret remote monitoring data, such as blood pressure and physical activity, which helps them, their patients and coaches make timely decisions and adjustments to lifestyle behaviors and medications aimed at reducing the likelihood of patients suffering future strokes,” said Pamela Duncan, a Wake Forest professor of neurology and principal study investigator.

A ripple effect from the study is Care Directions Inc., a startup company created by Wake Forest Innovations, to make COMPASS-CP available to other hospitals and health systems across the country.

Funding to help turn COMPASS-CP into a market-ready product was provided by the Catalyst Fund, a Baptist program that accelerates the development of innovative life science technologies like medical devices, drugs, vaccines, restorative medicines, diagnostics and digital health.