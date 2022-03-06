Director change at Wake Forest Baptist cancer center spurs resignation by advisory board

An external advisory board for the Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center resigned recently following the unexpected removal of director Dr. Boris Pasche.
The 15-member board sent a brief letter dated Feb. 18 to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist leadership explaining the reasoning behind the resignation decision.
The departure of Pasche on Feb. 10 and promotion of William Blackstock as interim director has spurred confusion and frustration among some Baptist employees who have contacted the Winston-Salem Journal.
Blackstock is chairman of radiation oncology department.
Other letter recipients were: Eugene Woods, Atrium’s president and chief executive; Dr. Julie Frieschlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist Medical, dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Atrium Health Enterprise; Dr. Ned Sharpless, director of the National Cancer Institute; and Henry Ciolino, director of the National Cancer Institute’s Office of Cancer Centers.
According to a report on Pasche’s departure in the medical publication The Cancer Letter, the mass resignation of an external advisory board is considered as “highly unusual.”
In the letter written by board chairman Dr. Gerold Bepler, the board also withdrew “its endorsement for submission of the competitive renewal of the Cancer Center Support Grant” from the National Cancer Institute.
The Center Letter called that withdrawal “highly unusual” as well.
Bepler, president and chief executive of the Karmanos Cancer Institute at Wayne State University, did not respond to questions about the board’s letter.
“It is with sadness and dismay that we witnessed the change in approach by the institutional leadership toward the WFBCCC,” Bepler wrote.
“The leadership gave their glowing endorsement of Dr. Pasche during EAB meetings and site visit rehearsals, within the written application, and at the site visit itself.”
Bepler wrote the endorsement “included unequivocal statements of support for Dr. Pasche’s oversight of the combined Atrium-Wake Forest cancer program.”
According to The Cancer Letter, Pasche was let go by Baptist a day after a notice of award for the grant had been issued.
“What followed was his rapid dismissal after the P30 notice of award was issued, following a period during which the approach to integration was apparently being revisited,” Bepler said.
The Cancer Letter’s report said Atrium’s administration “changed its approach to integrating the cancer programs and Pasche was dismissed.”
Baptist said in a statement released last week that “the situation involving Dr. Pasche is an administrative decision.”
“Various administrative changes occur regularly in organizations across the country. Dr. Pasche remains employed by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.”
Bepler stressed in the letter to Blackstock that “importantly, we are not doubting that you are qualified and capable of leading the Cancer Center; and this is in no way a reflection on your personal or professional accomplishments, expertise, acumen and capabilities.”
“In fact, as you reconstitute the EAB for your center, some of us would be honored to discuss participation on the new board if there is unequivocal evidence from the health system’s senior management for support of a single, academically driven, comprehensive and integrated cancer center (and service line) as described at the time of the CCSG renewal.”
Integration steps
Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist have taken integration steps in other health-care areas.
A recent example came Feb. 13 when the systems announced a joint pediatric heart program involving Baptist’s Brenner Children’s Hospital and Atrium’s Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.
Brenner will retain its Winston-Salem presence.
“As this combined pediatric heart program grows, additional specialists will be added to the team in Winston-Salem,” according to the joint statement.
The systems said the combined heart program “will offer everything patients need at the most appropriate location.”
The most complex pediatric patients at Brenner’s have gained direct access to Levine Children’s providers.
Atrium acquisition
The integration and consolidation efforts spring from the October 2020 announcement that Atrium was acquiring Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
That announcement comes after 18 months of quiet negotiations since the Winston-Salem and Charlotte health care systems announced their collaboration in April 2019. At that time, the stated main goal was opening a Wake Forest School of Medicine campus in Charlotte.
The systems said Baptist’s physical infrastructure in Winston-Salem would remain mostly unchanged.
The combined Atrium has committed to investing hundreds of millions of dollars on infrastructure and expansion projects on Baptist’s Ardmore campus and in downtown’s Innovation Quarter.
Second medical school
With Charlotte being the largest city in the U.S. without a four-year medical school, the establishment of such a facility has been a long-sought goal of Charlotte civic and elected officials.
On Thursday, Atrium disclosed it had chosen “The Pearl” as the name of its planned $1.5 billion Charlotte innovation district, which will have the medical school campus as an anchor.
During the announcement, officials involved in the Charlotte innovation district stressed their view that the two innovation districts will be complementary, and not competitive, as they attempt to attract research and new tenants.
They emphasized that some research, business and nonprofit groups will choose to have a presence in both districts, while Wexford Science & Technology and other development officials will help steer those groups to where they best fit within the collaboration.
“There is for the first time in North America a common university and school of medicine partner ... a common clinical partner ... common programming, common entrepreneurial resources in two cities,” said Thomas Osha, executive vice president for Wexford.
That collaboration “can allow research to go to scale in Charlotte and in Winston-Salem, acting as a super corridor of activity and engagement.”
“There are opportunities for some of these businesses to be able to go through startup in Innovation Quarter and to have some scale-up activity in Charlotte, and vice versa,” Osha said.
336-727-7376