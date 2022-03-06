Director change at Wake Forest Baptist cancer center spurs resignation by advisory board

Second medical school

With Charlotte being the largest city in the U.S. without a four-year medical school, the establishment of such a facility has been a long-sought goal of Charlotte civic and elected officials.

On Thursday, Atrium disclosed it had chosen “The Pearl” as the name of its planned $1.5 billion Charlotte innovation district, which will have the medical school campus as an anchor.

During the announcement, officials involved in the Charlotte innovation district stressed their view that the two innovation districts will be complementary, and not competitive, as they attempt to attract research and new tenants.

They emphasized that some research, business and nonprofit groups will choose to have a presence in both districts, while Wexford Science & Technology and other development officials will help steer those groups to where they best fit within the collaboration.

“There is for the first time in North America a common university and school of medicine partner ... a common clinical partner ... common programming, common entrepreneurial resources in two cities,” said Thomas Osha, executive vice president for Wexford.