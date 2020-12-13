 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dirt bike rider critically injured in Winston-Salem
0 comments
top story

Dirt bike rider critically injured in Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

A man driving a dirt bike was thrown off his motorcycle and critically injured on Sunday when his bike collided with a sport utility vehicle in the intersection of First Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem police said.

The injured man was identified as Bryan Vivas, 22, who lives on Linville Road in Kernersville.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said the accident occurred at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, as Vivas traveled north on King Drive approaching First Street. Witnesses reported Vivas was speeding, police said.

April Smith, who lives in Winston-Salem, was driving a Dodge Journey south on King Drive and entered the intersection to make a left turn onto East First Street, police said.

The motorcycle collided with the Dodge and Vivas was thrown onto the roadway, police said. Vivas was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

Authorities said the accident remains under investigation. Police said anyone with further information should call CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News