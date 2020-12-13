Dirt bike rider critically injured in Winston-Salem

A man driving a dirt bike was thrown off his motorcycle and critically injured on Sunday when his bike collided with a sport utility vehicle in the intersection of First Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem police said.

The injured man was identified as Bryan Vivas, 22, who lives on Linville Road in Kernersville.

Police said the accident occurred at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, as Vivas traveled north on King Drive approaching First Street. Witnesses reported Vivas was speeding, police said.

April Smith, who lives in Winston-Salem, was driving a Dodge Journey south on King Drive and entered the intersection to make a left turn onto East First Street, police said.

The motorcycle collided with the Dodge and Vivas was thrown onto the roadway, police said. Vivas was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

Authorities said the accident remains under investigation. Police said anyone with further information should call CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

