Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools had one of the highest rates of crime and violence among public school districts in the state in the 2021-22 school year, according to data presented to the State Board of Education last month.

The state’s annual Consolidated Data Report to the General Assembly showed an overall increase in acts of crime and violence in schools across the state compared with 2018-19, the last school year not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021-22, there were 11,170 total acts of crime and violence in North Carolina public schools up from 9,554 in 2018-19, a 17% increase.

The local school district reported 587 acts of crime and violence among 51,338 students for a rate of 11.4 per 1,000 students. In WS/FCS in 2018-19, when enrollment was at 53,400 students, there were 543 acts, for a rate of 10.15 per 1,000 students.

WS/FCS’ rate in 2021-22 was well above the statewide rate of 7.5 per 1,000 students. Eight other school districts, including Lexington City and Yadkin County, reported higher rates than WS/FCS.

Among similar urban districts, only Cumberland County had a higher rate of crime and violence, though Durham Public Schools at 11.3 and Charlotte-Mecklenburg at 10.9 were close behind.

School districts across the country have said they have seen a change in student behavior since the pandemic, which caused an upheaval in education, leading to months of remote learning in many cases.

According to data released in July by the National Center for Education Statistics, 87% of public schools reported that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted student socio-emotional development during the 2021–22 school year and 84% of public schools agreed or strongly agreed that students’ behavioral development was also negatively impacted.

Locally, the largest increases from 2018-19 to 2020-21 came in two categories — possession of controlled substances went from 228 to 286 incidents, a 25% increase; and possession of weapons that were not firearms or powerful explosives jumped from 109 cases to 148, a 36% increase.

Statewide, possession of controlled substances was up 14% in 2021-22 compared to 2018-19; and possession of a weapon (not including firearms or powerful explosives) jumped 60% from 2018-19.

WS/FCS also reported the most assaults resulting in serious injury (6) and the state’s only death from an unnatural cause, the 2021 fatal shooting of a Mount Tabor High School student. The school district did see some decreases from 2018-19 — possession of firearms dropped from 13 to 8 and the number of assaults on school personnel dipped from 128 to 91.

Among individual mainstream schools, East Forsyth Middle School’s rate of 58.7 acts of crime and violence per 1,000 students was the highest in the school district, with the majority of those acts being possession of controlled substances.

The school district has taken several measures to address student conduct. For this school year, every middle and high school in the district has access to two portable metal detectors to use as needed, a purchase that was made with grant money from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for School Safety.

On another front, it has added 30 school counselors, implemented programs focused on social and emotional learning and introduced a new district-wide code of character, conduct and support that district leaders say will improve school climate.

The new code emphasizes addressing and changing disruptive student behavior over punishment, with targeted interventions from social workers, counselors and other staff members.

“It’s so imperative that we rolled out this code. We have to get on the preventive side of this,” Superintendent Tricia McManus said. “Living in a reactive state around discipline is wearing on our professionals. It’s exhausting.”

The new code also emphasizes understanding why kids behave the way they do and the impact that such things as trauma can have on a student.

“Behavior is a definite concern of educators everywhere, and it’s something that can be changed,” she said.

One of the goals of the new code is to address and reduce the disproportionate number of suspensions given to Black students.

Of the 10,160 short-term suspensions issued in local schools last year, 5,996 or 59%, were given to Black students, according to the state data released last week. Seven of the 12 long-term suspensions were given to Black students.

Black students make up about 30% of the district’s enrollment.

District leaders have pointed to research that shows that keeping students in school improves the chances they will graduate and stay out of the juvenile justice system.