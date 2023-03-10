Brian DeAngelis, the president and general manager of the Winston-Salem Dash, knew the source of the question the instant he heard it.

The issue had been quietly raised with the city’s Public Assembly Facilities Commission so it was only a matter of time before a figurative pebble created ripples in the pond.

Is it true that the daily rent increased from $3,500 to $4,500 this year?

“Disco Turkeys,” DeAngelis said in confirming the figure.

Though the Dash does not own Truist Ballpark near downtown Winston-Salem — the city holds the deed — the team somehow determines who gets to use it by setting usage rates that are out of reach for little guys like the amateur Turkeys.

A 28.6 percent per game rate hike has the team facing an existential crisis, in effect quashing what remains of the dream for young men fresh out of college eligibility.

“It’s not just us,” said Bill Oakes, an adviser to the Turkeys better known around town for his involvement in operating the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament and the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic. “I’m sure high schools and colleges would like to be able to play at Truist, too.

“But there’s no chance that a high school could afford that type of experience at those rates.”

Complicated situation

The situation, as do most financial dealings that intertwine public and private business interests, is complicated.

The Dash, as primary tenants, pay the city to use the ballpark. The team also has Major League Baseball playing a cut-throat game of contraction musical chairs that has seen small and mid-sized cities lose franchises as big league clubs try to squeeze a buck and demand upgrades for farm teams.

The latest installment was a request from the Dash, through the parent Chicago White Sox no doubt, for the city to cough up an additional $5 million for such things as a new locker room, taller outfield walls and an office for visiting managers.

The city, which in 2009 forked out $15.7 million on top of an initial $12 million public investment to bail out stalled construction caused in part by a divorce involving team ownership, has to make some of its money back, too.

Recall, too, that the original $22.6 million price tag ballooned to $48.7 million by the time the park was built.

And when a downtown ballyard was first pitched, taxpayers were sold a vision of a publicly owned stadium that would feature family friendly events such as free movie nights, local high schools playing in state-of-the-art ballpark and possibly even big-time college matchups and ACC Tournament games.

Enter the Disco Turkeys, members of the All-American Amateur Baseball Association who have played a handful of games in the stadium when the Dash are on the road.

At less than $10 a ticket, the Turkeys are a cheap date usually featuring former players from such schools as Wake Forest, East Carolina, Appalachian State and High Point U.

In previous seasons, the club mostly paid the rent through sponsors, local businesses mostly.

As mentioned, it’s complicated.

A bad look

While other area stadiums, namely Truist Point in High Point, have hosted in the last month rivalry games between High Point Andrews and High Point Central and App State playing N.C. A&T, nothing of the sort has happened in Winston-Salem.

The rent in High Point runs about $1,000 per game and Charlotte charges $2,000 to use its AAA stadium downtown. Greensboro, Oakes said, doesn’t rent its ballpark.

To bolster the case for the Turkeys and other amateur teams who’d sell a bazillion donuts and raffle tickets for a chance to play in a manicured ballyard, Oakes raised his concerns with his fellow members serving on the Public Assembly Facilities Commission.

Not that it can do much about the situation. The Dash, not the city, sets the rental rates.

“In general, the City does not approve the rental rates and fees that the Dash charges outside organizations for events,” wrote assistant City Manager Ben Rowe, who works with the facilities commission. “The team uses the income that they generate from rentals to make the annual lease payment to the City, which in turn enables the City to make the payments on the debt that the City issued to complete construction of the stadium.”

Everybody gets paid. Still, it’s odd that a tenant sets the rate rather than the owner.

Who negotiated that gem? It’s been more than a decade, but it’s not difficult to imagine that the city, which got stuck with two bad options — shell out millions more or get stuck with a mud hole — would have agreed to anything to make it all go away.

Anyhow, when it came time to renew, the Dash informed the Turkeys the price was going up. Inflation bites everyone.

The $4,500, DeAngelis said, is part of a variable rate charged for use of the ballpark. Non-profit organizations can rent meeting rooms (or a concourse) to host fundraisers, for example. And companies or individuals can rent it for private events.

“It depends on what the usage is,” DeAngelis said. “If someone wants to use the field, take batting practice, open concessions, it’s variable.”

Staffing events and turning on the lights cost money. And the financial pressure on minor-league clubs threatened with extinction is immense.

“When I got here (in 2021) we were losing money every time we had an outside event with the cost to open the facility,” DeAngelis said. “We’re just passing along the expenses. We’re technically still losing money.”

Even with the nuances of a complex situation, it’s a bad look for an organization still dealing with lingering stink from a bailout — and fresh off asking for another $5 million — to even appear as if it’s giving the stiff arm to the little guys.

And as long as we’re asking questions, would Winston-Salem State still play baseball if it had an affordable place to play?

“It appears tone deaf that the Dash has its hand out for millions more while making it difficult for the Disco Turkeys or local high schools to use a publicly owned stadium,” Oakes said.

Indeed it does.