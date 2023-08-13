As email goes, one that landed recently stood out simply because of its subject line.

New Research Shows Effectiveness of Gunshot Technology in Winston-Salem

Two years ago, the city rolled out ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunfire detection system that officials hoped would give them a high-tech weapon to help get a grip on gun violence.

Killings were nearing all-time highs; 44 were reported in 2021 and another 33 in 2022 — 27 of those resulted from gunfire.

From August 2021 through the end of 2022, 6,071 reports about gunfire somewhere in the city were phoned in to 911 — in police parlance, calls for service for discharging firearms.

Worse, some neighborhoods have become inured to gunfire.

“We were not getting 911 calls 80 percent of the time (in some patrol sectors) for shots fired,” said Capt. Amy Gauldin of the Winston-Salem Police Department, who helped implement the system.

A well-documented history of having difficulty recruiting and retaining officers didn’t help, either. Fewer cops to deal with increasing gun violence sounds like trouble.

Something needed to be done.

Checking the dataCity officials rolled out ShotSpotter in August 2021.

The idea was that sensors placed in a dense, 3-square mile area north and east of downtown would quickly pinpoint the location of gunfire.

City officials promoted the idea that the technology could help police work more efficiently by determining if detected noises actually were gunshots and, if so, cut down on the number of officers — and the amount of time — spent trying to find the source.

A quicker response to a specific location could save lives.

But would it work?

The initial $700,000 cost to install and operate ShotSpotter for three years would be covered by grants.

But as anyone in government can tell you, getting a grant to cover initial expenses for a program (or employees) is easy. Paying for it after the grant runs out can be a challenge.

So it seemed suspect last week when an email was circulated touting the effectiveness of the system and making claims that seemed too good to be true.

A 24 percent decrease in assaults … police response time cut by 5 minutes … it saves the city money

So yeah, having the company’s president singing of his own product felt like a concerted sales push for renewal.

Except that it wasn’t.

Police wanted some preliminary information about how well — or if — ShotSpotter was working. So the brass shared data collected from the first 18 months of using the program with researchers at the Center for Crime Science and Violence Prevention at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

“We’d worked with this researcher before and felt comfortable with their work,” Gauldin said.

Ah, science ... Trust but verify.

“I’m sure (ShotSpotter) is happy with the data but they weren’t aware we were doing this,” Gauldin said.

Indeed, claims that sounded as if they had been ginned up by a company that stood to gain financially resulted from number crunching and analysis.

Researchers looked at nearly 2,000 gunfire alerts picked up by the system.

Among the most eye-catching findings:

The response to ShotSpotter alerts is 5 minutes quicker than 911 calls by residents;

Evidence — shell casings — that can be used by prosecutors was recovered 37.1 percent of the time;

Aggravated assaults were down 24 percent in the area covered by the program;

But those are just numbers.

Life-saving possibilitiesIn presentations to the City Council, police brass cited one particular incident in which patrol officers quickly found a man who’d been shot.

Without ShotSpotter confirmation of his location, it could have taken much longer to get to him.

“The man didn’t have a cell phone,” said Gauldin, meaning that method of locating him wouldn’t work. “The officer was able to apply a tourniquet. ER doctors said later that it was reasonable to think that without a tourniquet, he might not have survived.”

Still, there are lingering privacy and civil-liberties concerns about ShotSpotters, which is used in some 130 U.S. cities, and its potential to be used as a surveillance tool.

“We’ve seen, from other cities, that ShotSpotter itself is deployed overwhelmingly in communities of color, which are already disproportionately bearing the brunt of police presence,” said Dustin Chicurel-Bayard, the communications director for the ACLU of North Carolina in 2021.

The counter argument, of course, is that the city selected the areas to be covered by the program based on the sheer volume of reports about gunfire rather than demographic considerations.

And within the analysis came the disturbing confirmation that in the covered area, 78.9 percent of the confirmed gunfire alerts had no corresponding 911 call.

“It’s a small sample size but we’ve seen that consistently,” Gauldin said.

Meaning that in some neighborhoods, residents were so accustomed to hearing gunshots that they didn’t bother reporting it, they feared retribution or didn’t trust police.

Whatever the explanation, that’s a hell of a commentary about gun violence in the community.

Much work remains on an intractable problem and a decision about whether to spend $230,000-$350,000 (the company’s estimates) annually to keep ShotSpotter is a long way out.

“We want to be able to make an informed decision at the 3-year mark,” Gauldin said. “I don’t have the authority to make that decision, though.”

But if she did?

“Technology is expensive but if it was a member of my family ... how do you put a price on a life?” she said.