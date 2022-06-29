Dismay at Target gunfire, although no one was shot

Although the shooting at the Hanes Mall Boulevard Target on Tuesday evening left no one with a gunshot wound, it had some shoppers, city council members and others expressing shock and concern on Wednesday about the continued outbreaks of gun violence in the city.

This gunfire episode was in a store in one of Winston-Salem's premier shopping districts.

Police said a man told them that he was approached by three other men inside the store about 8:30 p.m., and that after they started assaulting him, he pulled a gun and fired one round in a bid to stop the assault. Dontaye Kentrell Wade, 25, who told police he fired the shot, told authorities that the three men continued their assault, took his gun away from him, and ran out of the store.

No one was injured by the gunfire. Officers interviewed Wade after he showed up at a local hospital with injuries to his head and face. Wade told officers that he was struck multiple times about the head and face by the men.

Wade told police he drove home after the assault, then went to a local hospital to be examined. Police said Wade's injuries were considered minor, and that he was released from the hospital after getting treatment.

The scene at Target looked normal on Wednesday afternoon, as shoppers trekked across the hot asphalt parking lot to go inside the store, many with kids in tow.

Still, the gunfire was on some of their minds:

"I definitely kept my head on a swivel in there," Caitlin Wurderman said as she stood in the parking lot after shopping. But she also said she had things she needed to pick up and that she had to shop somewhere.

Police said Tuesday's shooting was not a random event. But it is concerning when these events take place in public places, with the potential of injury to bystanders just going about their business, Southwest Ward Council Member Kevin Mundy said.

"I still think Winston-Salem is very much a safe city," Mundy said. "But it is impossible not to think if lightning could strike where I am standing. We can't tell people, 'Don't worry, because it can't happen to you.'"

Police said the suspects were men in their 20s, and that they were last seen running out the front door of the Target and getting into a small white four-door or hatchback vehicle, one that possibly had Ohio tags. When police examined the inside of the store on Tuesday, they found evidence of a struggle taking place in the back of the store, and damage consistent with a firearm being discharged.

A man from out of town who was getting ready to go inside the Hanes Mall Boulevard Target on Wednesday wouldn't give his name, but shook his head when asked what he thought about the gunfire:

"It is happening everywhere in the world," the man said.

Rachel Stinehelfer, visiting the Target with her daughter, called the incident "scary," but said it didn't change her plan of activities for the day.

"I just felt like probably it was an isolated incident," she said. "You have to kind of go about your daily business, but try to be aware of your surroundings. Pay attention to the people with you."

South Ward Council Member John Larson, like Mundy, is a member of the city's Public Safety Committee. On Wednesday, Larson said the incident was "a disappointing statement of conflict resolution."

"People are more and more relying on weaponry to resolve problems that arise," Larson said. "We carry guns so we can pull out a weapon. The consequences can be severe."

The Public Safety Committee about two weeks ago got an update on various city plans to reduce gun violence. They include shot spotter technology, a real-time crime center, a gun crime reduction unit and others. Then there are efforts under way such as Cure Violence that rely more on community intervention rather than police.

And City Manager Lee Garrity told council members recently that the city is in line to get a $500,000 hospital-based violence intervention program meant to curb violence.

Mundy said none of those programs "is a fast fix," but said he puts the most faith in programs that use grassroots connections in the community to identify potentially violent people.

"There is no — pardon the pun — magic bullet," Mundy said. "In the short term, we need people to speak out. Like we have said a million times, if you see something, say something. There are anonymous ways to bring information to the table."

