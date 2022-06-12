 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dispute in Winston-Salem convenience store ends in shootout

Two men involved in an altercation in a Winston-Salem convenience store late Sunday afternoon continued their dispute outside, where they pulled guns and began shooting at each other, authorities say.

The exchange occurred a little before 4:30 p.m. at the Reidco Convenience Center at 4257 Reidsville Road, just north of Old Belews Creek Road, the Winston-Salem Police Department said.

The shooters then drove away – one in a red car with four male passengers, and the other a white vehicle with the driver and two other men.

As of Sunday evening, no potential victims had gone to local hospitals to be treated for gunshot injuries, the police department said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or 336-728-3904 for Spanish speakers. Information also can be shared on the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Facebook page.

