Diversion dilemma hits EMS and local hospitals

Forsyth County's ambulance service decided recently not to honor local hospital requests to divert incoming patients to other hospitals, after both major hospitals in Winston-Salem went into diversion mode during the same time period on June 21.

Hospital officials say they ask for diversions when their emergency rooms have long wait times and a high volume of patients.

Daren Ziglar, the director of emergency medical services here, said it doesn't work for both hospitals to be on diversion at the same time, and on June 21 ordered his staff in an email to continue taking patients to their destination hospitals in most cases.

"If they both go on diversion and we don't take patients there, we are going to shut the whole region down," Ziglar said. "When the two medical centers go on diversion, there is no diversion. They are going to have to deal with it."

Both Ziglar and hospital administrators emphasize that the diversions don't affect patients who need emergency care for heart attacks, traumatic injury or other life-threatening conditions. Instead, the diversions have affected patients who are able to wait until they are seen.

But Ziglar said it has also happened that hospital staff have told emergency workers that they could not admit a patient brought to the hospital after the diversion went into effect, forcing the emergency workers to stand by with the patient until the hospital staff could get free to see the person.

"The hospital is responsible for the care of the patient once they arrive on the property," Ziglar wrote in his June 21 email. "While we want cooler heads to prevail and we need to be the adult in the room, our responsibility is to the public that calls 911, not to maintain patient care once at the hospital."

The backdrop to the need for diversions in the first place is a staff shortage at hospitals, Ziglar said.

The day after the double-hospital diversions, EMS staffers met with officials from both Forsyth Medical Center and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, and one result was a press release appealing for people to avoid using the 911 system and hospital emergency rooms for non-emergency medical treatment.

"Emergency departments have limited staff and resources that specialize in helping individuals with the most urgent and serious needs, like severe trauma, shortness of breath, chest pains, strokes or other life-threatening conditions," the release said. "Residents are encouraged to seek appropriate care for their non-emergency medical concerns among the many resources available in the community."

Ziglar said that one thing his diversion directive accomplished was to get EMS and hospital administrators to talk about the problem and work toward solutions should the situation arise again.

"Each case is different," Ziglar said, noting that a decision to not accept a hospital's diversion request would not automatically kick in.

"Our goal is to work with them (the hospitals) if we can," Ziglar said. "But if we run into a situation where both facilities are on diversion, we just can't honor it. This has gotten administrators to the table."

The diversions requested by both hospitals on June 21 covered a time period of about three hours, Ziglar said.

In a joint statement in response to a request from a Journal reporter, both hospitals said that before going on diversion, "every effort is made to bring additional resources to manage these situations."

"Atrium Health Wake Forest and Novant Health do coordinate among facilities," the joint statement said. "However, with two main emergency departments in Winston-Salem, when one is very busy the other is typically experiencing similarly high volumes and a large number of patients awaiting hospital beds."

The hospitals added that "we are in complete agreement with Forsyth EMS that diversion by hospital staff should only be used as a last resort."

Ziglar's email to his staff on June 21 made clear that he's not attacking the hospitals or their staff:

"This is a terrible situation with no good answers," he wrote. "These are our coworkers and friends, and this situation is not of any of our, or their, doing. We will get through it the best we can."

The public can help by using other sources of non-emergency care, officials said. They include:

*Urgent-care clinics, which can see people without a primary-care doctor or when appointments are not available elsewhere.

*Virtual care available online from both major hospitals.

*For behavioral-health emergencies, a walk-in Behavioral Health Urgent Care clinic is at 650 Highland Ave.

*The hospitals recommend forming a relationship with a primary-care provider to manage chronic health problems and non-emergency care.

