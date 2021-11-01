Divided Winston-Salem council approves parking exception for proposed restaurant in West End

A divided Winston-Salem City Council approved a special-use permit for a proposed restaurant on Summit Street on Monday, despite fears from nearby residents that an already tight parking landscape may get even tighter.
The council voted 5-2 to give the OK for Hroark Properties LLC to operate a restaurant at 421 Summit St. with five on-site parking spaces, even though it would ordinarily be required to provide 11 spaces.
The building is at the corner of Summit and 4½ streets. Architect Keith Wales gave no details on what kind of restaurant may locate in the building, but said the site measures only 0.16 acres and is "too small to fit within the parking requirements."
The building is now vacant. Planning staffers, in their report to the city, said that putting a restaurant in the building would be in harmony with other nearby uses, and that it is near the businesses on Fourth and Burke streets where pedestrian-oriented activity is encouraged.
Planners said the proposed use strengthens West End by redeveloping an existing site, but noted the parking downside: Patrons could take up parking spaces in nearby residential areas, they said.
That's just what Fifth Street resident Robert Ulery told the council he was worried about.
"I do not know where these people are going to park," Ulery said, adding that Summit Street can already be hard to navigate when the existing restaurants in the neighborhood are experiencing their high-use hours.
Dan McLaughlin, another Fifth Street resident, pointed out that the site plan for the restaurant property includes a swimming pool on the back side of the site. Wales explained that the owner of the prospective restaurant may turn the second floor into his personal residence, and could choose to put the pool in to go with that.
If the pool gets built, it will take away five parking spaces the site would otherwise have. Without the pool, the site has 10 parking spaces.
Cathy McLaughlin, Dan McLaughlin's wife, said she was also troubled that the sidewalk in front of the site on Summit Street had been widened and took away parking spaces there.
Despite the objections, two council members, Kevin Mundy and Jeff MacIntosh, said the trend among the younger people who will become the city's future is to choose a more pedestrian-oriented setting downtown.
"This is going to pinch the parking, but that is the direction we are going as a city and country," MacIntosh said.
Mundy and MacIntosh were joined in the favorable vote on the special-use request by council members Barbara Burke, John Larson and James Taylor.
Voting in opposition were council members Robert Clark and Annette Scippio.
336-727-7369