Divided Winston-Salem council approves parking exception for proposed restaurant in West End

A divided Winston-Salem City Council approved a special-use permit for a proposed restaurant on Summit Street on Monday, despite fears from nearby residents that an already tight parking landscape may get even tighter.

The council voted 5-2 to give the OK for Hroark Properties LLC to operate a restaurant at 421 Summit St. with five on-site parking spaces, even though it would ordinarily be required to provide 11 spaces.

The building is at the corner of Summit and 4½ streets. Architect Keith Wales gave no details on what kind of restaurant may locate in the building, but said the site measures only 0.16 acres and is "too small to fit within the parking requirements."

The building is now vacant. Planning staffers, in their report to the city, said that putting a restaurant in the building would be in harmony with other nearby uses, and that it is near the businesses on Fourth and Burke streets where pedestrian-oriented activity is encouraged.

Planners said the proposed use strengthens West End by redeveloping an existing site, but noted the parking downside: Patrons could take up parking spaces in nearby residential areas, they said.

That's just what Fifth Street resident Robert Ulery told the council he was worried about.