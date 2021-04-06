Divorces would be quicker, alienation of affection suits a thing of the past under NC proposals

Democrats have filed bills in the state House and Senate that would end North Carolina's controversial alienation of affection law.

Senate Bill 459 and companion House Bill 489 also would shorten the waiting period for getting a divorce to six months. Now, the waiting period is 12 months.

For couples without children, the six-month period could be waived if the divorce is uncontested and both parties agree.

The bills would allow for divorce proceedings to continue even if the couple remains in the same household for financial reasons, or have occasional sex.

The bills were filed last week.

Legislative analysts say the lack of Republican sponsors for either bill could signal they are unlikely to advance during the 2021 session.

North Carolina is one of just six states — Hawaii, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Dakota and Utah are the others — that allow alienation of affection lawsuits.

Under the law, people can file lawsuits against the person who had an affair with their spouse. People also can sue under what is known as criminal conversation, the legal term for extramarital sex.