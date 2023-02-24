Late February typically signals the end of my winter hiatus from my home gardening chores.

For years, I’ve set aside the last week of this month to prune and cut back many of the plants in my garden — a task that has only grown over time. With the recent warm weather, I’ve gotten a head start on my pruning, beginning with cool season sedges and pruning out dead wood from ornamental trees.

Last month, I attended an incredibly helpful class on pruning basics, which shed a little light on some common mistakes that I (and undoubtedly many others) regularly make. So, I thought it pertinent that I share both my newfound and seasoned knowledge of the basics of winter pruning.

But before you holster your Felcos and grab your loppers, know your plants and what you should and shouldn’t be pruning right now.

While a great deal of trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants benefit from pruning in late winter, there are some you should wait to prune. As a general rule, spring blooming trees and shrubs should be pruned after they bloom, so let them be for a couple of months. They bloom on old wood and pruning now would mean you’d be cutting off this year’s buds. An exception would be if you have any dead branches that need removing. Summer blooming trees and shrubs bloom on new wood, so pruning them now is best.

Leslie Rose, a Forsyth County Extension horticulture agent, has great tips for pruning and has led many pruning workshops.

“Winter is a good time to prune deciduous plants that bloom in the summer or plants that you aren’t interested in their blooms (evergreens),” Rose said. “Many fruiting plants are also pruned at this time of year, such as blueberries.”

Someone once told me that you should never prune unless you have a reason. Perhaps this sounds obvious, but so many home gardeners and even plant professionals simply get into the habit of pruning specific plants at certain times of the year, regardless if the plant needs it or not. There are many reasons for pruning, including thinning branches and stimulating fruit production.

According to Rose, some reasons to prune include “to remove dead, diseased or damaged wood; to stimulate new growth, including flowers and/or fruit; to open up the canopy of a shrub or tree; and to correct growth.”

Going hand-in-hand with the pruning process, is the rule that you should always plant the right plant in the right place. Otherwise, you may be constantly forced to prune in order to keep the plant in bounds. Rose echoed this sentiment.

“If your plant is continually outgrowing its space, it would be in your best interest to try to find a plant that better fits that space,” Rose said. “There are so many good plant options out there in all shapes and sizes.”

Rose recommended removing “D” branches, which include dead, diseased or damaged wood.

Bryce Lane, an N.C. State horticulture professor who led the pruning workshop I attended last month, added another two “D’s” to this list: dangerous and deranged. Dangerous branches may warrant calling in a professional arborist. Deranged wood includes branches growing in the wrong direction or crossing branches.

We’ve established what plants to prune, when we should prune them and why we should prune them. So now let’s talk about how to prune and the tools of the trade.

According to Lane, there are two pruning techniques: drop-crotching and heading back. Drop-crotch pruning is also called “thinning out,” and refers to dropping your pruning cut back to where one branch meets another at a crotch. This pruning technique is most often used when you’re thinning out a shrub or the canopy of a tree.

Heading back is pruning branches back to a desired lateral node or bud, instead of taking your cut all the way to a main branch. Heading back pruning is used to control height on a plant, often stimulating the plant to fill in and become bushier. Heading back pruning is often done with plants that don’t quite fit into the space they were planted, so keep in mind (again!) to always plant the right plant in the right place.

If you’re wondering how much you should cut, remember to not remove more than one-third of the plant.

So what about tools? There are a great deal of pruning and cutting tools available, but there are really only three that you’ll need to accomplish your winter pruning: hand pruners, loppers and a pruning saw. All three need to be clean and sharp, and each used according to branch size.

“Hand pruners, loppers and a good pruning saw can take care of most pruning needs in the home garden,” Rose said. “You will graduate from one to the next depending on the size of the limb you are pruning — hand pruners for small branches, loppers next for branches about 1 to 2 inches in diameter and pruning saws for anything above that.”

Bypass hand pruners are the best (as opposed to anvil pruners), as they give the cleanest cuts. If you can’t cut a branch with one hand using your hand pruners, switch to the loppers. With each of these tools, make sure to keep your sharp blade closest to the desired cut area, instead of the counter blade. This ensures that you’re leaving a clean cut on the plant instead of a crushed cut.

Pruning saws are used for larger branches and small tree limbs. Remember that these work by cutting on the return stroke, so use that to your advantage.

Other than woody trees and shrubs, there are other plants that benefit from pruning in late winter. Cool and warm season grasses could use a haircut before they start pushing out new growth. Ground covers like liriope also fall into this category. The perennial bed is fine to leave for now, with the more woody stalks providing shelter for overwintering pollinators.

The more you prune, the more natural it becomes and the more you become cognizant of plant placement and growth habits. When you prune, plants responds in a remarkable way. They follow your encouragement and work hard to reproduce what they’ve lost. It really is a fun process.

Over time, I’ve grown to love pruning, sometimes losing myself for hours while ticking away from one plant to another. Even though it’s a chore, it’s very meditative.

I consider it a day well spent in the garden.