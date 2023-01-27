Dixon: To hellebore and back. These winter blooms will brighten your day

One of the many wonderful things about a garden is its surprising reliability.

Even though we know what to expect from certain plants, we can be taken aback when something sneaks up on us. This is especially true in winter, when we aren’t walking through the backyard everyday.

This happens to me every January with my hellebore. Despite them being right on time, I often lose my breath at the sight of their emerging blooms. This happened to me recently, both at my home garden and at work, as I took the time to visit patches of hellebore that I’ve planted over the years. Even though winter can be cold and gray, it really is a magical time in the garden.

In addition to the ephemeral blooms of our tough and reliable hellebore, there are many other blooming plants that are budded up and starting to show off. I made a point this past week to check out a few different winter bloomers — to see how far along they are and anticipate when I can expect color and fragrance. I found several pleasant surprises and many February flowers on the horizon.

One tree species that is not to be missed in winter is Prunus mume. Also known as Japanese flowering apricot, Prunus mume always seem to burst open with color on a sunny cold day, continually catching me off-guard with the seemingly unseasonable flush of bloom.

Prunus mume is a terrific landscape tree, one that can stand alone as a specimen or can fit perfectly into an Asian-inspired garden. A fast growing tree, these Japanese apricots will top out at 15 to 20 feet tall and wide, making it perfect for many landscapes and gardens. Its early blooms are what makes this tree special, as it will flower anywhere from mid to late winter, depending on the cultivar.

One of the earliest blooming ones is “Peggy Clarke,” which has double, deep rose-colored flowers with long stamens. I caught one in full bloom last week at the William G. White Jr. Family YMCA near Winston-Salem’s Hanes Park. Planted by local landscape designer John Newman, this variety (like many others) is very fragrant and is perfect for cutting for vases during the winter months. Newman said Japanese apricot will “grow like weeds” if planted in full sun.

Another wonderful attribute of Prunus mume is that they’re long bloomers, bearing flowers on naked stems anywhere from four to eight weeks. The bark is also attractive, with a coarse exfoliating appearance in shades of light and dark brown to gray. Spring, summer and fall, these trees are pretty nondescript, with medium green leaves and muted yellow autumn foliage.

Jon Roethling, director of Reynolda Gardens, is a big fan of Prunus mume, as he’s planted it in and seen it grow in many different gardens across North Carolina.

“Flowering can begin sometime in December and continue through February, depending on the cultivar,” Roethling said. “Prunus mume ‘Hokkai Bungo’ was typically the first selection to flower at the JC Raulston Arboretum, with dark red flowers boasting a cinnamon scent.”

“Prunus mume is sadly one of the most underutilized small trees in the landscape in our area. It fills a niche not represented by really anything else in terms of providing flower and fragrance at a time of year that is typically lacking.”

If you’re interested in planting a Prunus mume, I would encourage you to reach out to your local garden center or nursery sooner rather than later. The species is commercially grown, but often in smaller numbers, which makes it harder to get. It also helps to pick out and purchase a Prunus mume when they’re blooming, so you can appreciate their true winter beauty and fragrance.

Another delightful surprise in January and February is winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum), which is blooming now in most local gardens. Winter jasmine is a low, mounding shrub, which is considered a ground cover by many because of its spreading habit. Its day in the sun comes mid to late winter, when it explodes with bright yellow flowers.

I’ve most often seen winter jasmine used on slopes, as it’s perfect for erosion control in certain areas. It can also be used as a low mounding hedge, too, with its densely packed branches. I like to see it utilized in a more creative way, though, such as a pop of winter color in a rock garden or as a backdrop to a spring perennial bed. Either way, it is a cheery plant for winter days.

Of course no talk of winter flowers would be complete without the mention of Daphne odora (winter daphne). Although notoriously finicky, winter daphne is well worth the small investment, extra effort and shed tears that almost always accompany it.

I’m a big fan of fragrance in the garden, but am often turned off by the overbearing scents of roses and oriental lilies. Winter daphne has one of these kinds of domineering odors, but with a heady and pleasant effect. Its fragrance is warm and engaging and adds an air of intrigue to any garden. I’ve had one for a few years, and I savor each February when it blooms.

And while it is a fussy little plant, keep these tips in mind for a successful planting and overall health. Plant daphne in well-drained soil, preferably with a little sand added into it. Plant it in partial shade and once it’s planted, don’t move it, as its roots don’t like to be disturbed.

In general, Daphne odora are said to be a short-lived plant, so take pleasure in their presence while they’re happy and healthy. You are welcome to cry when they inexplicably croak one day, but you should quickly dry your tears and go out and buy another.

This time of year, allow yourself to be surprised in your own garden. Take a stroll outside, pull back the fallen leaves and see if your hellebore are waking up. Drive through unfamiliar neighborhoods and look for pops of color.

It’s a fun time of year to observe different plants that can offer us color and fragrance, which can make our gardens more dynamic and fun.