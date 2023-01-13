Dixon: Winter gardens of Norfolk delight

I've always enjoyed vacationing during the off-season, for a variety of reasons. Depending, of course, on the destination, often times rates can be lower, there are fewer people and the weather can be mild and pleasant. I find that visiting places during their off-season gives me a different perspective, allowing me to see all the trees in the proverbial forest. There's a warm clarity about walking on the beach in January or hiking the trails of a ski resort in summer.

Following Christmas, my husband and I took a quick trip to Norfolk, Virginia, as we wanted to explore the nautical history and culinary treasures (oysters, of course) that this city holds. In these regards, Norfolk did not disappoint. What we both most enjoyed about the trip, though, was the prevalence of green spaces, city and private gardens and a gem of public horticulture, the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

Before the trip even began, we had planned to visit the Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) and spend the better part of a day exploring it. Our visit to the NBG was dictated by the weather, which pushed this outing to our last full day in Norfolk (what turned out to be a lovely 60-degree winter day). This meant the first few days were spent being tourists, shopping, visiting museums, and exploring the walkable neighborhoods of the historic area where we were staying. What we joyfully discovered was a wealth of gardens right under our noses, dotted within just a few minutes walk from our apartment.

Along the Elizabeth River waterfront, we stumbled upon the Pagoda and Oriental Garden, a city-managed public garden with an interesting history. The Japanese garden is filled with Eastern inspired architecture, koi ponds, traditional bridges, and is harnessed by a massive two story pagoda. The pagoda is also known as the Marine Observation Tower, and was gifted to the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Norfolk in the 1980s from the Taiwan Provincial Government.

Visiting a Japanese garden during its dormancy is a pleasure, as you're really able to get a feel for the interior space, the structure of the plants and appreciate the impact of conifers in the winter garden. While I found the size and adornment of the pagoda a bit imposing, the Oriental garden, overall, was a treat. I lost myself inside of it for the better part of an hour, doing nothing more than taking slow steps and feeling the cold breeze on my face.

During my morning runs, I kept passing a sign for Botetourt Gardens, which I wasn't sure was a destination or simply a street name. The second morning my curiosity got the best of me, and I went to explore. What I found was a piece of horticulture history, less than five minutes from our rental.

It turns out Botetourt Gardens is just a street name, but at its apex is the Fred Heutte Horticultural Center — a very unique building surrounded by well-maintained gardens. Open by appointment only, I wasn't able to explore inside, but I was able to get a lot out of my impromptu visit. A boxwood knot garden was centrally located on the backside of the center, with perennial, herb and vegetable plots scattered about. Water features and arbors made the space feel much bigger than it actually is, as it only sits on about a half acre.

The building itself is very attractive and unique, and I soon discovered why. It was originally the ferry terminal building, which was used before the tunnel joined Norfolk and Portsmouth in the 1950s. Dismantled and placed in storage for decades, the ferry terminal building was reconstructed in Ghent Square, and became the Fred Heutte Horticultural Center.

But who was Fred Heutte? It turns out the answer to that question was by far the most interesting element to the garden I had just stumbled upon. Heutte was the mastermind behind the creation of the Norfolk Botanical Garden, which was founded in the late 1930s from funds procured by the Norfolk City Manager from President Roosevelt's New Deal Works Progress Administration grant. The NBG was originally called the Azalea Garden, which aimed to draw in visitors and rival similar destination gardens in Charleston, SC.

After his work at the Azalea Garden, Heutte went on to become the superintendent of Norfolk Parks, which solidified his reputation in Norfolk as “King Gardener.” After reading about his legacy, it was clear that Heutte was the horticulture guru of Norfolk. I was tickled that I had happened upon this special place, especially happy that I had gotten a history lesson the day before I visited the NBG.

We enjoyed several hours at the NBG on our last day in Norfolk. Like many botanical gardens, NBG does a holiday light display, which was still operating evenings during our visit. We weren't there for the lights, so touring the garden in daylight was fine by us.

We stuck mainly to the display gardens, instead of the greater gardens. We started in the Japanese garden, which was even more intricate than the one we had seen in downtown Norfolk. I love to observe the pruning styles associated with traditional Japanese plants, especially the maples. There were several nice specimens, including an Acer palmatum dissectum 'Garnet' which was delightfully contorted. As I've lamented before, I love the naked bare bones of deciduous trees.

We spent a little time inside the conservatory, where I fell in love with a concrete tree sculpture draped in epiphytes and Spanish moss. Dubbed 'Ancient Witness,' this massive sculpture stood central in the conservatory inside a sunken garden. Another highlight of the conservatory was Heliconia 'Christmas Holiday,' a tropical reminiscent of bird of paradise with bright red and white inflorescence. It was a spectacular plant to see in bloom.

We guided ourselves through the Fragrance Garden, the massive Camellia Garden and the Holly Garden, where I was transfixed by a mature yellow berried American Holly called 'Canary.' The Renaissance Court was full of charm, as it was once home to the annual crowning of the International Azalea Queen.

The Winter Garden was in its glory, of course, with layered elements of seasonal interest. This garden is situated on the banks of a waterway that winds through the NBG, with silky dogwood lining much of the waterfront. Colors take precedence in this space, with the blues of juniper, bright yellows of Chamaecyparis and the dark foliage of 'Purple Daydream' loropetalum playing a role.

I found my most tranquil spot to be inside the Reflection Garden, where a large steel and glass sculpture harnessed the light and warmth of the winter day. Largely absent of plants, this small garden provided focus and water movement, a perfect spot to stop and take a moment to reflect and meditate.

What I've described is only the tip of the iceberg on the NBG, a garden that should most definitely be on your destination list. Our time spent in Norfolk was really spectacular, as it seemed everywhere we looked there was a new green space to explore. The gardens there are full of history, and they all seem to teach different lessons. Thanks, Norfolk, for a great horticultural experience!