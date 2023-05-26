Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gardeners are committed to their craft in various forms. For some it’s a fleeting hobby, tackled with enthusiastic fervor each spring, but perhaps neglected or abandoned as the seasons give way. For others, gardening is a serious passion, one they set their daily schedules by and plan their vacations around. As I get older, though, I realize that there’s a happy medium somewhere in there, which is a place I’ve found myself this season.

I was at one time a serious, passionate gardener — forming my free time around what to plant where and spending weekends spreading dump trucks of mulch to hone my landscape. I was deeply committed to my garden and spent most of my free time digging, planting, pruning and mulching. I must admit, however, that my garden-centric ship has sailed. Perhaps it will seek harbor again down the road, but for this stage in my life, I’m embracing my bedraggled garden and enjoying the scenery.

If I had to quantify it, I’d give two reasons for my downtick in focus. First, I spend my days working as a horticulturist. So, doing a rinse and repeat of it all when I come home from work isn’t exactly a party. Of course I still enjoy it, but sometimes I just want to unwind and eat dinner instead of pulling weeds out of my asparagus bed.

My second reason is perhaps what’s really drawn my focus away from my garden this spring. After acquiring a small teardrop camper, my husband and I are eager to spend all our free time traveling around and seeing the sights. I’m simply not at home as much as I have been in the past. It’s as though my vegetable garden has been replaced by a 1,000-pound bed on wheels.

But all reasons aside, lately I’ve come to love my subconscious decision to let my garden be a little shaggy. When I take the time to look around at all the chores that need doing, I can get a little flummoxed — but it passes quickly once I prioritize what needs the most attention.

A recent weekend at home was full of garden chores and planting, which illuminated just how distracted I’ve been. The pathway from our driveway to the backyard gate seemed more narrow than normal, which was no illusion. Two years of not digging or discouraging Calycanthus suckers had led to its encroachment on the pathway. And while this sweet bubby bush is most definitely as full and beautiful as it’s ever been, I had to reign it in.

While weed whacking around the fence line, I stopped to check in on a bluebird house mounted at the far end of the property. I had failed to clean it out from last year’s tenants and was curious to see if there was any activity. Well, I discovered that there was definitely activity, just not in the form of feathered friends.

Not one, but two young black snakes were watching me from inside the round door of the birdhouse. But instead of feeling bad for the fate of the bluebirds, I rejoiced that I once again had a black snake in my garden, which I’ve not seen in several years. It was a laughable moment in the garden, though, as it brought to light just how unobservant I’ve been lately.

As late as it was, I managed to get the summer vegetable garden planted, too — albeit half the size I normally do. Since living in Winston-Salem, I’ve tried to get the tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and all the delicious warm weather veggies planted by the third week of April. But the cool spring weather coupled with my transient camping brain delayed my planting until the middle of May.

So, instead of 20 tomatoes, I opted for 12. Instead of a whole bed of yellow squash and zucchini, I only planted two hills. This way, I get my fix of an edible harvest without having to shuffle bags of produce to everyone in my neighborhood. It will also cut down on the processing and canning I’ll do when everything starts ripening at the same time.

Although my absence and preoccupation with recreational activities has led to an unkempt garden, there has definitely been many nice surprises awaiting me. I saw the first blooms of a Cornus kousa I planted many years ago. Planted in an inconspicuous wooded area, I have checked it every spring to see if it has buds, eagerly anticipating its fruitful establishment. Of course, this spring I’ve selfishly ignored it, and just happened to spot its creamy white blooms when I was gathering kindling. I felt like a proud parent.

Paralleling the concept that a watched pot never boils, I’ve learned that a compost pile will never break down if you hover over it. After paying it no attention since last fall, my woody compost heap has finally started to break down and produce some beautiful, nutritious soil to spread around. I dipped my shovel in it last week, and can’t wait to spread it into the nearby perennial bed.

I’ve discovered vigorous growth on plants that I was sure had bit the dust. An epimedium had spread to three times its size, and had sent up dozens of dancing yellow blooms. Heuchera and Asiatic lilies that were planted amidst the buffet zone of a pesky mole sprang back to life, surprising me with their resilience and tenacity.

So, while I’ve been living my life this spring away from my garden, I’ve learned a few important lessons. I’m not worried about what happens to my garden when I’m not around. Sure, the wisteria vines will start to creep up the backside of the fence and the Japanese beetles may devour the grapevine, but it’ll all be waiting for me when I get home.

A garden grows in stages and in its own time — a mantra I’ve adopted of late. I’ve followed my garden through many stages up to this point in my life: cultivating, planting and nourishing. My garden feels a lot like a teenager right now — it’s fully capable of being left home alone, but sometimes it gets a little rowdy, a little unkempt. And I’m okay with that. I trust it and have full faith that it won’t get out of hand in my absence.