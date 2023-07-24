Running an errand to the grocery store may soon include renewing a driver's license along with buying a loaf of bread and gallon of milk.

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is planning to open up to 10 self-service kiosks by the end of the year, another 10 by March 2024 with a long-term goal of at least 100 statewide.

The goal is to provide an alternative to long wait times at many metro DMV locations.

For now, the self-service kiosks will be placed in Cumberland, Mecklenburg and Wake counties.

"My plan is to have these DMV kiosks at various easily accessible, 24-hour locations," DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin said in a statement.

Similar kiosks are being used in California.

“If the public responds well to this pilot program, then I plan to make even more kiosks available statewide,” Goodwin said. “We’ve heard from the public that they want more walk-in availability, so that’s what we’re aiming to deliver."

Going beyond the 20 pilot kiosks requires legislative approval.

"It was in our DMV agency bill — House Bill 199," said Marty Homan, the NCDOT's communications manager. "It is not currently in the bill, but we’re trying to get it back in. Even if it doesn’t get back in this bill, it could be included in another" before the end of the 2023 session.

Homan said that when the kiosks debut, "they will mirror online services" that may include being able to renew licenses and registration as well paying property tax.