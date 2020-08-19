Reports that the Division of Motor Vehicles has closed more driver's license offices because of COVID-19 are incorrect, state officials said, noting that in fact some DMV offices have been reopening since a closure was announced in March.
The DMV closed a number of the offices around the state in March, mostly offices that were small or had small staffs. Since then, employees have been able to return to work in some locations and only 27 driver's license offices remained closed on Tuesday.
There are about 85 offices open, although they operate by appointment only.
In Northwest North Carolina, driver's license offices remain closed in Thomasville, Walnut Cove, Wilkesboro and Sparta.
