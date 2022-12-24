Do you remember The Christmas Mouse? Story charmed a generation of Winston-Salem children.

This story was originally published Dec. 25, 2016.

As children of Winston-Salem lay snug in their beds a few decades back, they dreamed of the larger-than-life jolly figure in red that came every December.

No, not Santa Claus, but his legendary sidekick, the Christmas Mouse.

The much-anticipated holiday rodent was a fixture in Winston-Salem throughout the 1970s, crowning a Christmas festival with a glamorous eight-room "House of the Christmas Mouse."

"To the kids it was just magical, the same kind of thrill as going to Disney World," said Suzanne Ribisl, the founder of the event. "They counted down the days every year."

The Christmas mouse made his Winston-Salem debut in 1974, arriving in a helicopter at the Benton Convention Center, part of a fundraiser put on by the Junior Woman's Club.

The event, which raised money for the N.C. Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, was born out of the pages of Ribisl's favorite Christmas book, "Santa Mouse," written by Michael Brown in 1966.

Each year, Ribisl, with the help of local artists, brought to life the story - which details the journey of Santa's littlest helper - to create a grand replica of the mouse's house with scenes from the book.

"It was like a big beautiful castle," Ribisl, 74, said. "It had great big doors that opened into a world of storybook magic."

The house, which was set up at Benton Convention Center that year, was nothing if not elaborate. The first room featured a 7-foot mouse sleeping in a bed - with exact replicas of the pillows and blankets from the book, complete with a snoring machine. The mouse's chest even rose and fell as he slumbered.

The scenery in each of the eight rooms stood 20 feet high, Ribisl said. In one room, ballerinas from a local dance school performed as toys coming to life.

While people waited to tour the house, pages from the book were projected onto the walls.

People could also get photos taken with the mouse, who always arrived at the festival in style, riding in on fire engines, helicopters, horse-drawn carriages and a Chun King foods rickshaw.

It was a full-fledged community effort, Ribisl said.

"Everything I needed, someone stepped up, it was so well-received," she said. "Businesses donated things, local artists designed sets, older people in their 80s sewed costumes and props - so many people in town chipped in."

A tinsmith from Old Salem even created a cookie cutter in the shape of the mouse so they could raise more money by selling gingerbread cookies, she said.

In the event's first year, the women's club raised several thousand dollars for cystic fibrosis research, Ribisl said.

And each year, the amount of money raised grew.

A young girl, Blair King, a friend of Ribisl's son, had cystic fibrosis. King was the inspiration for the event.

King, like many children with cystic fibrosis, died before she turned 20.

"We did it for a very worthy cause, and it was very heartening to be able to give them a big check at the end," said Phyllis Garner, who was a co-chairwoman of the fundraiser. "We really embraced the giving spirit, and it gave Christmas an extra special flavor. It was very exciting, not just for the kids but for everybody."

Robert Wiley, now 48, was 6 years old when he first went to the Christmas Mouse extravaganza. For him, it was a magical night as he got a chance to live the storybook he had read in his kindergarten class.

"It was exciting and a fun family night," Wiley said. "It certainly was unique, I haven't heard of anything like it since."

The four-day festival also included a toy land, train village, bake shop and children's shopping room.

It garnered so much interest that people lined up around the building and, at one point, the fire chief made organizers remove about 300 people from the building to meet fire codes, Ribisl said.

After the four days in the Christmas House, the mouse traveled to nursing homes and hospitals all over the city.

"It brought people so much joy," Ribisl, a mother of two, said. "It was almost depressing when it was over."

The event's location changed over the years, with stops at the Hanes Community Center, Thruway Shopping Center and Hanes Mall. Eventually, the tradition petered out a few years after Ribisl and Garner aged out of the women's club.

As for the Christmas mouse, he probably went back to the North Pole, Ribisl joked. But even now, 45 years later, he lives on in the hearts of those who loved him.

"To this day, I still have people who are my children's age - about 50 years old - that remember the House of the Christmas Mouse," Ribisl said. "To them it wasn't just iconic, it was part of Christmas."