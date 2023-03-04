Local behavioral health advocates are sponsoring the showing of a 25-minute documentary Thursday in their latest attempt to draw attention to the more than 16,000 North Carolinians on what is known as the "Registry of Unmet Needs."

“UNMET: North Carolina's Two Developmental Disability Crises” will be shown at 7 p.m. in the ACE Theatre complex on the UNC School of the Arts campus, 1533 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem. A panel discussion will follow.

There are more than 800 in Forsyth County on the registry list of unmet needs.

The state’s Medicaid innovations waiver initiative allows people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive services and assistance in their homes and communities instead of in an institution. The services involve skill building, intensive recovery support and transitional living. A slot is created for each individual receiving the additional services.

The more than 16,000 North Carolinians on the registry are awaiting the state funding necessary to place them in a slot. Some people have been waiting more than 20 years.

There has been an increasing bipartisan awareness in the state legislature of the need to provide additional state funding to take individuals off the registry. There are at least 266 Forsyth residents currently receiving the services, according to Partners Health Management, a behavioral health managed care organization.

The 2021-22 state budget included $37.5 million in funding to provide an additional 1,000 innovations waiver slots.

Still, Forsyth has gained very limited slots since 2017.

“Expanding innovation waiver slots has been a priority for me,” said state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, who has been a primary sponsor of bills that would add innovations waiver slots. “I believe it is crucial to provide services to this vulnerable population. I do believe that the timing is right. I will not give up until services to this group of citizens have been provided.”

The funding shortfall began in earnest during the Easley and Perdue administrations when the Democratic-controlled legislature reduced overall state spending in order to balance the state budget during the Great Recession.

During the 2019-20 state budget debate, Senate GOP leaders focused on reducing the waiting list in an attempt to counter building momentum for expanding Medicaid.

In March 2020, a coalition of behavioral health advocates held what was known as the “2Long2Wait” rally to draw attention to the registry and waiting list.

Bill Donohue, one of the rally organizers, wrote in an opinion piece published in the Winston-Salem Journal that the registry represents “people of all ages and socio-economic groups who have intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.”

Donohue and Deborah Woolard are the parents of Jeremy Donohue, 38, who has a rare disease combination of FSH (facioscapulohumeral) muscular dystrophy and Down syndrome.

Donohue said he is encouraged that bill sponsors recognize “the notion of addressing those in North Carolina who have waited the longest.”