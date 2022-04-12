Dog bites man story shines a light on public health, personal responsibility

KING - Unnerving though it may have been to be bitten by a dog earlier this month, Peter Nachand didn’t give it much thought.

At first.

Nachand had seen the dog, a mutt with some size on him, come out from kudzu along a country road “with a couple buddies” while he was riding bikes with his son.

“The big tan one, he kept coming,” Nachand said. “He took a bite of me. It drew a little blood but didn’t hurt.”

Feeling vaguely annoyed turned to worry after Nachand spoke to his neighbor, a retired veterinarian named Jim Crawford.

“He said, ‘If the dog’s not vaccinated, you’ve got problems,’” Nachand said. “The word ‘fatal’ caught my attention."

And once he’d decided he needed rabies shots, health concerns turned to anger when he realized that the whole thing might have been avoided.

Not the first incident

Loose dogs, particularly in rural and less populated areas, aren’t uncommon. Stokes County certainly has its share.

Most times, curious (or playful) dogs can be dissuaded with a shout or a blast from a water bottle. Nachand, though, had to use his bike as a shield and a couple rocks as a deterrent after being attacked while he rode on High Bridge Road on April 1.

Posting the particulars of his ride on social media, as some cyclists do, led him to seek basic medical attention after a physician advised Nachand to do so.

He got a tetanus shot, a prescription for an antibiotic and figured he’d report it the next morning to Stokes County animal control, which lists Saturday hours.

Nachand said he heard back on Monday after notifying the public-health department, and agreed to meet an animal-control officer at the site that same day.

While he was waiting by the roadside with his car flashers on, Nachsand said another neighbor — retired police officer Bart Stone — stopped to ask if he was OK.

Stone, after hearing the details, told him that he, too, had reported the same dog for menacing his pets and free-range chickens at his house.

“My concern is keeping my animals safe,” Stone said. “Skirmishing with my dogs on my property isn’t OK. My frustration is that it was for seven or eight weeks.”

Animal-control arrived about noon on Monday, April 4 and Nachand pointed out the dog that bit him. The next morning, after the dog had been captured and animal control noted that it likely hadn’t been vaccinated, Nachand went back to a doctor after speaking with Crawford and started a series of rabies shots — painful to both body and wallet.

“I told Peter that there’s one species I don’t work on and you’re it,” Crawford said. “You have to get those shots if an animal hasn’t been vaccinated.”

Nachand has been told this one hasn’t exhibited symptoms during a state-mandated 10-day quarantine — but it didn’t have tags or a health record.

Minimum requirements, costs

Some 59,000 people die each year worldwide from rabies, but typically in the United States, thanks to our advanced medical system, fatalities are rare.

In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control reported five deaths after recording zero in 2019 and 2020.

In North Carolina, state law sets out basic guidelines, but individual counties can toughen requirements by adding fines in addition to assessing the cost of quarantine and administering a rabies shot..

A 10-day quarantine is the state minimum, and county animal shelters must give a rabies shot good for one year to asymptomatic dogs and cats. Wild animals — bats, skunks, raccoons, foxes etc. — are destroyed and tested for disease.

Following a 10-day quarantine, a domestic animal can be released to an owner after the costs of boarding and the shot are paid, wrote Scottie Kiser, the director of Stokes County’s animal control department, in an email. Typically, the total runs to about $110.

And that’s if an owner can be located and cares enough to claim a pet, which isn't guaranteed — especially if she (or he) couldn’t be bothered to get a rabies shot in the first place.

Authorities in Stokes didn’t respond to specific questions about the dog that bit Nachand, including whether an owner had been found or whether it had been put down.

“All too often, a good dog or cat gets destroyed,” Crawford said. “It all could have been prevented if an owner had gotten it vaccinated.”

Aside from personal responsibility, quicker follow-up by Stokes County authorities might well have spared Nachand pain and aggravation.

Further clouding the issue, the sheriff’s office added in July 2021 an animal-welfare unit separate from county animal control and even well-informed residents might not know where to turn.

“All dog bites are referred to Stokes County Animal Control and all criminal animal welfare matters are handled by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office Animal Welfare Division,” wrote Captain Danny Bottoms in an e-mail.

Criminal matters include cruelty and neglect but not necessarily reports about dangerous or potentially rabid dogs.

“Seems like there’s some back and forth over responsibility,” Stone said. “Is (a dog) vicious? Or just running loose? I get that (law enforcement agencies) are short-staffed and they’re busy.

“But what do I do as a private citizen if my dogs get hurt or my chickens get killed?”

Or, if you’re Nachand and a random dog takes a bite out of your leg?

You get stuck holding the bill for three visits to a doctor’s office and a series of painful injections.

