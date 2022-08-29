Dog lost, then found offers small ray of sun for family reeling after horrible traffic crash

Heather Simmons’ head — and heart — were still racing Sunday afternoon following a frantic 24 hours.

The shock of learning that she’d lost her only sister in a horrific crash on U.S. 52 early Saturday morning was still fresh. Beth Goins was only 30; a full life still ahead of her.

Goins, her sister said, loved all things outdoors. Kayaking, hiking, if something was active and involved fresh air and sunshine, Goins enjoyed it.

“She was like that for her whole life,” Simmons said.

In the immediate aftermath, while tending to the myriad difficult tasks that come along with the sudden death of someone so young, Simmons, her family and friends found themselves with one no one could have foreseen.

Daisy, an older labrador-springer spaniel mixed breed, was missing. Daisy, Simmons said, was with Goins when the crash happened. She was frightened, possibly injured and had run off into the darkness.

“We are in total shock right now,” Simmons wrote in a wrenching Facebook post. We are BEGGING if anyone sees Daisy … please, please get in touch with me ASAP.”

Prayers and tips about sightings

The official police account of the incident was to the point, matter of fact and offered enough information to know that the depth of loss would be profound.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Goins and another woman, identified as Heather Singleton, 31, of Lewisville, had stopped their vehicles — Goins in a 1997 Dodge pickup and Singleton in a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van — in the right lane of southbound U.S. 52 just before 1:30 a.m.

The women, police said, were standing in the highway when a tractor-trailer hit them and their vehicles. They died at the scene.

Sadly, those details are part of the “just-the-facts, ma’am narrative” offered by police in the earliest stages of an investigation.

What they can’t say is anything about the lives of those people involved. For example, investigators wouldn’t have known right away that Goins lived with her parents or, as Simmons explained, that she “would help anyone with anything any time.”

Nor would they have known that a beloved pet had gone missing in the chaos.

So knowing what Daisy meant to her sister, Simmons took to Facebook to plead for help. She posted photos and noted the location of the wreck between the Rural Hall and Hanes Mill Road exits.

“She will be timid and we believe she’s injured,” Simmons wrote. “Don’t try and chase her. Just call me.”

Tips, prayers and offers to help quickly followed — one small ray of sunlight in a very long, dark summer’s day.

“We got some trackers and are gonna continue searching until we find her,” Simmons wrote.

‘We found her’

The new day Sunday brought hope to Simmons.

Phone calls and messages indicated that Daisy had been found and some kind soul who lives near the scene of the crash had been taking care of her.

“We just found her,” said Simmons, her voice breaking slightly when she answered her phone on the first ring Sunday afternoon. “She’s OK. She’s tired, but she seems to be fine.”

The immediate plan, Simmons said, was to have Daisy checked by a veterinarian and then bring her home to Pilot Mountain.

“Beth had had her since she was 6 weeks old,” Simmons said. “(Daisy) seemed happy to see us.”

The outpouring of concern and support surprised Goins’ family and friends, but the kindness of strangers did offer some small peace in the midst of an emotional and jarring weekend.

“I wasn’t expecting the response we got,” Simmons said. “They definitely helped and we did find her.”

Online, the message was much the same.

“I want to personally thank everyone for all the messages, calls and comments,” she wrote. “Our family is so grateful to have so many people care and try to help us bring Daisy home.”

And in the middle of swirling emotions, Simmons had the grace to acknowledge the pain felt by others.

“Please pray for our family and all the families involved,” she wrote.