Dog stolen from car wash on Sunday has been found. Suzie the Belgian Malinois found safe, along with missing truck.

A dog that was stolen along with a pickup truck Sunday in Thomasville has been found safe, Thomasville police said Wednesday.

Edwin Gable was washing his pickup, a 1990 Ford F150, at Hasty Car Wash at 951 Hasty School Road about 5:56 p.m. Sunday.

Gable’s dog, Suzie, a tan Belgian Malinois with a black muzzle, was in the truck’s cargo bed, authorities said.

A man walked up to the truck, got inside and drove away, police said.

Suzie was found safe shortly before 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Thomasville police said.

Officers then asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the person who stole the pickup and Suzie.

James William Howard, 34, of Blair Street was later arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and a larceny of a dog, an arrest warrant said.

Howard is accused of stealing Suzie and the pickup, which is valued at $9,000, according to the warrant.

The pickup has been found, Thomasville police said.

Howard was being held in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $30,000, a court record says. He is scheduled to appear Oct. 19 in Davidson District Court.