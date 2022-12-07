Dog gone! Community steps up as animal shelter deals with sudden arrival of dozens of young dogs

The Forsyth Humane Society and the county's Animal Services Division dealt with a sudden influx of dozens of young dogs and puppies in need of new homes on Wednesday, after the county received a call from someone who had the dogs and needed help, officials said.

How many dogs? Try 73.

The Humane Society asked people who wanted to adopt or foster the dogs to come by the shelter at 5570 Sturmer Park Circle off University Parkway by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

And did they ever come: Around 3 p.m., the lobby of the animal shelter was full of people waiting in line to take home a pup, and Mark Neff, the president and chief executive of the Humane Society, said he was pleased with the turnout in support of suddenly finding places for that many dogs at once. The adoptions started at 2 p.m.

"73 at any one time is an excessively large number," Neff said. "That's why we are working with fosters and reaching out to our rescue partners to assist us."

By dusk, Neff and his helpers were confident they would have places for all the dogs, with the exception of maybe a couple they wanted to keep and check for pregnancy. All the dogs placed Wednesday were technically foster cases, since they were not spayed or neutered. But people who foster the dogs can later decide to keep and adopt them, Neff said.

Thomas Dowling held “23” in his arms Wednesday afternoon as he stood in the parking lot of the animal shelter. He said he’ll think of a good name later on for his new pet, a young female dog.

“A friend of mine shared the Facebook post this morning about the dogs that were found and available today,” he said. “And the SOS went out for as many adoptees and foster families they could find, and we’ve been looking for a dog to adopt, and I think we found one.”

Katie Stauffer, a special education teacher at Walkertown Middle School, said she and her colleagues saw the Facebook post, and she decided to take a look at the dogs on offer.

“I’ve been wanting to get my own dog, and I have money saved up now that I can take care of the dog,” she said. “I thought they were really cute, and I was interested to see their temperament and personalities. I’m just hoping to meet a few of them today and hopefully take one home.”

To make it as easy as possible for someone to take one of the dogs, Neff said, people could come to the shelter and the Society will take care of the paperwork. The Humane Society said it is also partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation on its Empty the Shelters campaign for the holidays. For only $25 through Saturday, someone can adopt a dog or cat locally.

"As always, we want to ensure all of our four-legged friends are taken care of and find forever homes," said Annie Sims, speaking for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. "After medical evaluation, all the puppies were found to be healthy, with no issues."

Sims said the case will involve no criminal charges and that the animals were well cared for but got too numerous for the county resident to handle.

Neff said the Forsyth Humane Society is active on Facebook, its web site and on Instagram. People can visit the sites and find out about adoption or fostering opportunities, he said.

“Our community is showing up in great support,” Neff said. “To see a line wrapped around the door at 2 o’clock today to come here and pick up a foster is just heartwarming.”