Don’t look up! Winston-Salem is ground zero for simulated asteroid strike

“We knew there would be questions that we’d never had before,” Vernon said of the exercise. “Like if you have to evacuate the entire Triad, how would you do that? Do you evacuate the hospitals? Do you evacuate the jail?”

‘Predicting and protecting’

As the simulation played out, those kinds of questions became increasingly relevant.

Early on in the exercise, specific details of the asteroid such as its size — and therefore the damage it could cause — remained uncertain until just days before its simulated impact, just as it would in a similar real-world situation. Existing technology, including ground-based radar, capable of capturing characteristics of an approaching asteroid requires the object to be within relatively close proximity to Earth, NASA explained in its account of the exercise.

Still, participants ultimately were able to estimate the size of the asteroid, where it would likely hit and with what force about a week before its simulated entry into Earth’s atmosphere. That provided a window of time to prepare.