GREENSBORO — Fresh off the heels of his latest legal entanglement, former President Donald Trump entered a Koury Convention Center ballroom on Saturday night like nothing ever happened.

Before him, there were the hundreds who cheered him on as he walked on stage and lingered to thunderous applause as “God Bless the USA” blared throughout as part of the North Carolina GOP Convention.

Calling North Carolina a “special place,” the real estate mogul thanked a lot of local Republicans before tearing into the “radical prosecutors.”

“He’s as popular as ever,” said Clarence Henderson, the Greensboro civil rights era steward, between signing copies of his book, “Coming Home: How Black Americans will re-elect Trump.”

Henderson, who appears in the iconic photo at the beginning of the 1960 Greensboro sit-ins, stands behind Trump — and he wasn’t alone Saturday night — regardless of the latest controversy.

“It’s not whether I like him or not,” Henderson explained. “It’s who serves the country the best.”

Trump’s recent indictment over his possession of classified documents has only seemed, at least among this enthusiastic crowd, to galvanize his supporters over distrust of the government.

“Donald Trump loves America,” Henderson said, “and that’s who I want to lead me.

Speakers who took the stage on Saturday before Trump called him among the “greatest men” to ever hold the office. As for current President Joe Biden, however, they said he is “helping to destroy” the country they love.

Out in the audience, was a frenzied fan base willing to put the 76-year-old Trump back in office tomorrow if they could. Many wore T-shirts that said ”#45 Still My President.”

That’s despite the classified documents indictment unsealed on Friday. Or the criminal charges filed months back in New York. Or whatever seems to come Trump’s way in the form of bad press.

On Saturday, the residents of MAGA Nation were behind him, hanging on every soundbite and slight Trump rattled off against the federal government and opponents.

“Nothing is going to stick,” said former educator and coach Kevin Shinault, a Surry County delegate, clad in an “Ultra MAGA” shirt. “We don’t trust the media, and we don’t trust the criminal justice system that is prosecuting Trump.”

Republicans on the convention floor expressed concerns, but were few in number. Even those said they would still back his campaign over the nine others seeking the White House.

“I think Trump had too much baggage, but if he’s the nominee I will support him,” said Bobby Crawford, a Guilford County delegate.

But for every Crawford, there were many like Allan Van Handel.

“It could be a smear campaign,” he theorized about Trump’s legal problems.

Trump himself, by far the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, did little to dispel that theory — or any others.

“They’ve launched witch hunt after witch hunt,” he told the rapt Koury audience. “They are not coming after me. They are coming after you.

“I’m just standing in the way.”

Valerie Miller, a Carrabus County delegate, echoed the sentiments of many on Saturday night when she reflected on Trump’s troubles.

“None of those things held weight,” Miller said.“They pounded him on earlier issues, and he’s come up clean. No one’s perfect, but I think he’s done a lot for this country.”