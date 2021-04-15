Donnaha Bridge will stay open, but a Yadkin River access is closed

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a pretty section of the river,” Fannon said. “It’s got very mild whitewater, if you can call it that, just enough to splash in and get a little wet. And it’s close to Winston. You can make a quick drive, float, get to Donnaha and you’re almost home.”

The section, which takes two or three hours to float, has good fishing, remnants of an old canal and a few islands.

The Riverkeeper organization looked for other access points along that stretch but had no luck finding private landowners who would allow their land to be accessed by paddlers. The banks of the river are also steep in much of that section, as high as 15 feet in some places, Fannon estimated.

“It’s unfortunate, but the bridge really needs to be replaced,” he said. “I’ve been driving across that bridge since 1980, and it’s always looked really rough. It’s definitely time for it to be replaced.”

Operated and maintained by Yadkin County Parks, Donnaha Park is a popular spot for people to wade in the river. The water is low there, creating a beach-like area. One concern for Matt Windsor, the superintendent of Pilot Mountain State Park, is that some of those folks will head to the Shoals access where there is limited parking.