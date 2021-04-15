Donnaha Bridge will stay open, but a Yadkin River access is closed

Construction has begun on a new Donnaha Bridge on N.C. 67 that spans the Yadkin River, a project expected to last three years.
The good news is that the current bridge will stay open while the replacement bridge is being built.
But for people who like to paddle the Yadkin River, from the Shoals access to the Donnaha access, a popular 6.9-mile paddle, the construction project brings some bad news.
A river access at Donnaha Park, just below the bridge has closed for the duration of the project. The next public access is at the Old 421 River Park, 6.6 miles downriver.
That means that people who like to put in their boats at the Shoals access near Pilot Mountain State Park are in for a paddle of nearly 14 miles, which amounts to a full day on the river. They’ll also have to carry their boats around a dam just before the Old 421 River Park take-out point.
“That’s not a sit back and relax float,” said Brian Fannon the riverkeeper for the Yadkin Riverkeeper. “It’s an actual paddle.”
According to Fannon, the 6.9-mile stretch between Shoals and Donnaha is among the most popular stretches to paddle and float in the Piedmont portion of the Yadkin River. It includes views of the knob at Pilot Mountain as it meanders through mostly undeveloped farm land in Yadkin County.
“It’s a pretty section of the river,” Fannon said. “It’s got very mild whitewater, if you can call it that, just enough to splash in and get a little wet. And it’s close to Winston. You can make a quick drive, float, get to Donnaha and you’re almost home.”
The section, which takes two or three hours to float, has good fishing, remnants of an old canal and a few islands.
The Riverkeeper organization looked for other access points along that stretch but had no luck finding private landowners who would allow their land to be accessed by paddlers. The banks of the river are also steep in much of that section, as high as 15 feet in some places, Fannon estimated.
“It’s unfortunate, but the bridge really needs to be replaced,” he said. “I’ve been driving across that bridge since 1980, and it’s always looked really rough. It’s definitely time for it to be replaced.”
Operated and maintained by Yadkin County Parks, Donnaha Park is a popular spot for people to wade in the river. The water is low there, creating a beach-like area. One concern for Matt Windsor, the superintendent of Pilot Mountain State Park, is that some of those folks will head to the Shoals access where there is limited parking.
“Last year with COVID, we could have over 200 cars a day on the weekends and sometimes over 100 on weekdays, and it’s a 10-car parking lot,” Windsor said.
People would park along the gravel road leading to the access, creating a traffic mess for the park staff.
The water is also higher, with some submerged logs, near the Shoals access, creating unsafe conditions for people who want to splash around in the river, he said.
Smith-Rowe of Mount Airy was awarded the $9.5 million contract to replace the 71-year old bridge. Construction is expected to finish in May of 2024.
The new bridge will be built to the north of the current bridge. It will have 12-foot wide lanes and four-foot shoulders.
