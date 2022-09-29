Donor steps forward to make volunteers' work infinitely easier

As gestures go — gifts, really — the surprise waiting for Anneliese Wall was overwhelming.

After a career working in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice, she’d started from scratch a nonprofit called A Bed and A Book.

She’d seen more times than she cared to remember photographs showing the living conditions some families experience — little kids sleeping atop piles of clothes or towels spread out on hard floors.

The aim, as she explained one blistering morning in May, was simple: make sure some of those children had warm, safe places of their own to sleep.

“Can you imagine?” said Wall for what we used to call a “human-interest” story.

Little did she know — nor could she have guessed — that simple question would lead one kind soul to make a generous donation that would make the work infinitely easier.

A wish list

As causes go, it’s hard to find fault with finding bed frames, mattresses, fresh bedding and a stack of age-appropriate reading for kids who never had anything of the sort.

And so armed with little other than faith and optimism, Wall set out to see what could be done.

She started with the basics: scrounging for new children’s bedding and then distributing it with the input of existing nonprofits that served families.

A friend who eventually would become a board member added a nice touch when she donated a stack of books.

“She said she remembered being a child and no matter how stressed out she was, how she could always find peace in a book,” Wall said. “It made perfect sense.”

From that modest seed, a nonprofit quickly grew.

Connections from her days in the courthouse offered legal help setting up an official 501c(3) nonprofit and funding sources. Much of the bedding had to be purchased at retail prices.

But that was hardly a deterrent.

Word spread and so did offers of support.

A roster of volunteers, which includes police, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and a long list of people incapable of turning their backs on children, grew.

And ready or not, expansion continued apace.

Wall located storage space in an empty building on Church Street and set up a warehouse there to coordinate deliveries.

And as she talked about the progress that May morning, a photographer snapped a picture to illustrate a column that resonated with that donor.

It showed Wall in front of the makeshift warehouse unloading new pillows, sheets and blankets from her well-used hatchback.

“One day maybe we’ll have our own space like this,” Wall said. “Right now we’re trying to save for a van or a truck.”

No more waiting

As things turned out, that particular savings account wouldn’t be needed.

At least not for transportation.

An impressed admirer, David Bell, who had recently settled his wife’s estate, read about A Bed and A Book and felt inspired to honor her memory. He contacted Wall with an offer to donate a new 2022 Dodge ProMaster, extended-top cargo van.

With a keen eye for detail, Bell made sure to cover sales taxes and had a mat installed inside the van to prevent beds from sliding and being scratched.

“When I read (the) article I decided that buying that bus was a good thing I could do with Kate’s money,” he said.

(Another donor, by the way, is adding a wrap to its exterior with A Bed and A Book’s logo. And as an added touch, Wall is looking to add the phrase “Powered by Kate!” into the design as Bell signed love notes to his wife that way — exclamation point included.)

“This has made a huge impact on our organization,” Wall said. “We no longer have to call the families and tell them we have to cancel because of rain or because we don’t have a consistent delivery mechanism.

“It is the hardest job to do when I’ve had to call the kids and families and tell them they have to wait another day. I’ve even heard the kids crying in the background because they were so excited to finally have a bed of their own.”

That’s a happy ending — appropriate for a nonprofit called A Bed and A Book.