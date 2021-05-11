Don't fill up unless you need to, experts say. Panic buying or hoarding gas will make things worse.

Cooper spoke Tuesday with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about the pipeline situation.

"We have a full court press to get the Colonial Pipeline back up and fully operating quickly," Cooper said. "Report price gouging and please don't rush to top off your tanks."

Since 2018, Stein has brought nine lawsuits against 25 defendants under the price gouging statute. He has obtained nine judgments against 18 defendants, including a $274,000 settlement that was the largest price gouging settlement in the department’s history.

Higher prices on way?

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said that "given existing gas inventories, this should not ordinarily have been a problem."

"However, these are not ordinary times," he said. "A public that has been conditioned to horde due to the pandemic has caused a surge in demand, which is really what is causing the gasoline shortage and driving up pump prices.

"Everything will likely take a couple of weeks to sort out as we attempt to get back to a point where supply and demand equilibrates.