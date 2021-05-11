Don't fill up unless you need to, experts say. Panic buying or hoarding gas will make things worse.

Sporadic reports of local gasoline shortages cropped up in and around Winston-Salem on Tuesday amid the Colonial Pipeline supply outage.
However, officials with AAA Carolinas and GasBuddy.com are urging motorists not to fill up unnecessarily or make a panic purchase.
The 5,500-mile pipeline runs from Texas to New York with a major operational hub off Interstate 40 in Greensboro. It supplies about 45% of the East Coast's gasoline, including that in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
The company announced it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack and, as a precaution, shut down the pipeline last weekend. It expects to "substantially" restore operations by the end of the week.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, GasBuddy.com's fuel availability tracker did not show any convenience store fuel outages in Winston-Salem. The tracker is updated primarily through online and app reports by motorists.
"Panic buying or hoarding of gasoline will prolong outages and price spikes, making them much worse," GasBuddy.com said in a Monday blog post.
"It is true that if the pipeline remains out of service into the early part of next week, roughly Tuesday or so, that some gas stations may run low on gasoline.
"We urge motorists to only buy what gasoline they immediately need for their cars and absolutely avoid filling your tank until the pipeline resumes operation."
AAA Carolinas spokeswoman Tiffany Wright said that, with lower supply this week, gas prices are likely to climb beyond the current average of $2.79 a gallon for regular unleaded.
That per-gallon price is up at least 12 cents since Colonial disclosed the hacking of its systems.
“The impact of this pipeline outage will vary regionally,” Wright said.
“The outage will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices. The longer it is offline, the larger the impact on the East Coast.”
Price gouging law
Josh Stein, attorney general for North Carolina, invoked the state's price gouging law Tuesday following Gov. Roy Cooper's declaration Monday of a temporary state of emergency related to the pipeline shutdown.
Stein said his office "will not allow businesses to take advantage of this incident to charge excessive prices."
According to state law, businesses cannot unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from a state of emergency.
Potential price gouging can be reported by calling (877) 5-NO-SCAM or by to ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging to file a complaint.
Cooper spoke Tuesday with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about the pipeline situation.
"We have a full court press to get the Colonial Pipeline back up and fully operating quickly," Cooper said. "Report price gouging and please don't rush to top off your tanks."
Since 2018, Stein has brought nine lawsuits against 25 defendants under the price gouging statute. He has obtained nine judgments against 18 defendants, including a $274,000 settlement that was the largest price gouging settlement in the department’s history.
Higher prices on way?
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said that "given existing gas inventories, this should not ordinarily have been a problem."
"However, these are not ordinary times," he said. "A public that has been conditioned to horde due to the pandemic has caused a surge in demand, which is really what is causing the gasoline shortage and driving up pump prices.
"Everything will likely take a couple of weeks to sort out as we attempt to get back to a point where supply and demand equilibrates.
"I would expect a roller-coaster ride at the pump over that time period, especially if more stations run out of gas due to panic buying."
Even after normal supply levels return, the national AAA group said it could take between 15 and 18 days for the interruption to be resolved along the pipeline.
AAA cautioned that gasoline prices likely will go up as more segments of the local, state and national economies reopen after the pandemic.
"Market optimism that crude demand will recover, despite an uptick in coronavirus infection rates, helped to lift prices last week," AAA said.
"Prices could continue to climb this week if the market remains optimistic as vaccines continue to roll out."
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said gas prices could go up as much as 30 cents a gallon over last week when factoring a reduction in supply combined with rising demand for gas as the economy recovers.
"The key will be how long the pipeline will be closed," Walden said.
"Under a week, little impact; longer than a week, bigger impact."
