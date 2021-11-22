Don't get burned using turkey deep fryer, Winston-Salem Fire Department says

*Have an ABC dry-chemical fire extinguisher nearby.

*Do the cooking outdoors, at least 10 feet from any structure and not over combustible surfaces such as a wood deck or balcony.

McLauren also noted that most deep fryers have a fill line to indicate the maximum amount of oil that should be used. If there is no such line, cooks can experiment by filling the fryer with water and then submerging the bird, he added.

McLauren also stressed the importance of lowering the turkey into the cooker slowly to prevent the displacement of oil.

He then practiced what he preached by placing a properly thawed turkey into a fryer containing a safe amount of appropriately heated oil. As the submerged bird began to sizzle, small spatters of bubbling oil still spilled over the edge of the fryer and onto the concrete below.

“Even with the lower temperature and following the manufacturer’s recommendations, there still is a small chance that we could have grease splatter,” McLauren explained.

As his portion of the demonstration ended, McLauren expressed slight disappointment that the purposely improper procedure used in frying the first turkey didn’t produce a more explosive outcome.