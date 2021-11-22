Don't get burned using turkey deep fryer, Winston-Salem Fire Department says

Planning to use a deep fryer to cook this year’s Thanksgiving turkey?
The Winston-Salem Fire Department has a message for you.
Don’t fowl it up.
Firefighters from Station 8 on Reynolda Road donned full protective gear Monday for a don’t-try-this-at-home demonstration of what can happen when a bird is improperly submerged in heated cooking oil.
Their first “mistake” was using a frozen turkey, explained Capt. Kevin McLauren, fire department safety-training officer.
That’s because when a still-frozen bird is lowered into hot oil, ice crystals on and inside the turkey melt. The liquefied water quickly turns to steam as it continues to heat up. When the steam expands, it pushes hot oil out of the pot. The displaced oil can ignite if it comes in contact with a flame, sometimes even causing an explosion.
In this case, to make the poultry preparation even more potentially volatile, the oil in the fryer outside the station was heated to 400 degrees, far higher than the recommended 325 to 350 degrees, McLauren explained.
Using long-handled hooks, two firefighters slowly lowered the bird into the hot oil, which immediately bubbled over like lava from a volcano and sent clouds of smoke into the cold air as it scorched the ground below.
“With higher temperatures and even an overfill on the oil, we do have a lot of oil displacement,” McLauren observed. “If this was a combustible structure such as a deck or grass or leaves, we probably would have a high potential of a fire starting.”
In this case, as firefighters and bystanders waited, no flames rose from the ground or from the overheating oil as it flash-fried the frozen bird.
“Can you pump it up?” the captain asked the attending firefighters, one of whom turned a knob to boost the heat.
The result was more sizzle, but still no explosion or flames.
“During this segment, unfortunately we were lucky,” McLauren said with a chuckle. “It did not combust. But don’t take this for granted. If you take those same (unsafe) measures, there’s a high percentage that your house will catch on fire when you do things in an inappropriate way.”
McLauren offered these additional tips for safe deep frying:
*Carefully read the owner’s manual and instructions that come with the fryer.
*Protect yourself from oil splatter by wearing a long-sleeve shirt, gloves and eye protection.
*Use a thermometer to monitor the temperature of the oil.
*Have an ABC dry-chemical fire extinguisher nearby.
*Do the cooking outdoors, at least 10 feet from any structure and not over combustible surfaces such as a wood deck or balcony.
McLauren also noted that most deep fryers have a fill line to indicate the maximum amount of oil that should be used. If there is no such line, cooks can experiment by filling the fryer with water and then submerging the bird, he added.
McLauren also stressed the importance of lowering the turkey into the cooker slowly to prevent the displacement of oil.
He then practiced what he preached by placing a properly thawed turkey into a fryer containing a safe amount of appropriately heated oil. As the submerged bird began to sizzle, small spatters of bubbling oil still spilled over the edge of the fryer and onto the concrete below.
“Even with the lower temperature and following the manufacturer’s recommendations, there still is a small chance that we could have grease splatter,” McLauren explained.
As his portion of the demonstration ended, McLauren expressed slight disappointment that the purposely improper procedure used in frying the first turkey didn’t produce a more explosive outcome.
“Sorry there wasn’t any fireworks,” he said. “We tried.”