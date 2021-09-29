Don't hold your breath. Robocalls won't end anytime soon

Katie Craig let loose with a slight laugh even before the question landed. Not because it was funny; rather, it was because the answer was so plainly obvious.
Do you screen calls, too?
“Well, yeah. I think we all do,” said Craig, the state director of NC PIRG, the state arm of a national nonprofit federation dedicated to protecting consumer interests.
The question had to be asked. Craig was talking up a report by the U.S. PIRG Education Fund (PIRG, public-interest research group) about robocalls - largely spam, scams and unwanted invasions of privacy that follow our cellphones like flies swarming a garbage barge.
The 26-page report, titled “Make the Ringing Stop: The FCC is Finally Fighting Back Against Robocalls”, was published last week in advance of a deadline that passed Wednesday for more than 3,000 phone-service providers to get with the program.
“How much longer are we going to tolerate people’s lives being destroyed when they fall for an imposter call that looks like it's coming from their bank or the IRS?” Craig said. “This is inexcusable, it has to stop and phone company compliance will make a big difference.
“Phone companies have known about this deadline for five years. The FCC told companies to do this three years ago and Congress passed a law mandating it nearly two years ago.”
Understand the threat
In order to understand the nuisance - and what carriers are supposed to be doing about it - we have to define robocalls. We all think we know, but they’re not all created equal and not all of them are bad or illegal.
They’re computer-generated and fall into four broad categories: alerts (upcoming doctor appointments, school announcements), payment reminders, telemarketing and scams.
The PIRG Report is, relatively speaking, short at 26 pages. But it’s thick with information, technical terms and background.
And because I’m just as annoyed as everybody else - and I’m just that kind of nerd - I read the whole thing so you don’t have to. And then I had Craig explain the hard parts.
You’re welcome.
The stats, not surprisingly, are gob-smacking in breadth and scope. Highlights from mining the past year’s data include:
*Scams accounted for 46 percent of the robocalls placed in a single year in the United States alone; 26 percent were alerts or reminders; 15 percent were financial or related to bill payments; and 13 percent came from telemarketers.
*Some 2 billion illegal and unwanted calls - one for every 4 people on the entire planet - were made every single month in the United States alone through August.
*More than $10 billion is stolen annually through phone scammers and another $3 billion wasted in lost time and productivity.
No wonder many of us stopped answering calls from unfamiliar numbers.
What’s worse, to my way of thinking, is that these types of calls technically have been illegal since 2009 and the federal government has only recently gotten around to tightening (and enforcing) its own laws.
A cynic, God forbid, might suggest that’s because big telecommunications companies have more money, more lobbyists and more sway with members of Congress than the people who elect them. But that’s only a guess.
More importantly, as the PIRG report suggests, something is at long last being done. Congress passed more laws in 2019 which required, among other things, carriers to develop and use caller ID software to block calls or label them as spam.
The deadline to get that done passed Wednesday. And the penalty for not doing so is that phone-service providers are supposed to block all incoming calls from providers that are not on the FCC’s mitigation database.
“It does seem like (carriers) are trying to comply, but it took longer than we had hoped,” Craig said. “The deadline was in June but it got pushed back to Sept. 28.”
Progress on one front
The road to cellphone hell is, of course, paved with well-meaning but relatively toothless laws and slack deadlines.
That observation is supported by data in the PIRG report, too. The Wednesday deadline applies only to large carriers (those with more than 1 million users); smaller companies have until 2023 to get their act together.
Among the 3,063 large and small phone-service providers who reported to FCC by Sept. 3, 17 percent (536) said they’d completely installed anti-robocall technology; 27 percent (817) reported doing so partially; and 56 percent (1,710) said they’re not using the industry standard technology and are instead using their own methods.
Sounds like hiring an arsonist to be the new fire chief, but maybe that’s just me.
The good news is that the three largest companies, AT&T, Verizon and T Mobile, got on board early. And nearly all of the 50 state attorneys general, including North Carolina's Josh Stein, are pushing to get the deadlines for small companies moved up.
The bad news is that crooks and scammers are like water seeping through rock. They find a way through and around. And they’re difficult to track; scammers can place millions of robocalls in a matter of minutes and then abandon the bogus numbers they used to place the calls.
“We’ve found that scammers are moving to smaller companies,” Craig said. “And they’re using robo-texts now, too.”
More than 7.6 billion spam texts, PIRG says, were sent in August alone. That’s 30 spam servings for every adult in these United States. In one month.
It’s like whack-a-mole only more nefarious. Brace yourself for a flood of auto warranty texts.
