Don't hold your breath. Robocalls won't end anytime soon

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

*More than $10 billion is stolen annually through phone scammers and another $3 billion wasted in lost time and productivity.

No wonder many of us stopped answering calls from unfamiliar numbers.

What’s worse, to my way of thinking, is that these types of calls technically have been illegal since 2009 and the federal government has only recently gotten around to tightening (and enforcing) its own laws.

A cynic, God forbid, might suggest that’s because big telecommunications companies have more money, more lobbyists and more sway with members of Congress than the people who elect them. But that’s only a guess.

More importantly, as the PIRG report suggests, something is at long last being done. Congress passed more laws in 2019 which required, among other things, carriers to develop and use caller ID software to block calls or label them as spam.

The deadline to get that done passed Wednesday. And the penalty for not doing so is that phone-service providers are supposed to block all incoming calls from providers that are not on the FCC’s mitigation database.

“It does seem like (carriers) are trying to comply, but it took longer than we had hoped,” Craig said. “The deadline was in June but it got pushed back to Sept. 28.”