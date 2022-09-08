Don't use Mother’s Touch infant formula, NC agency warns families

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued a warning Thursday to families and caregivers, saying not to purchase Mother’s Touch Formula or give it to infants in their care.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Mother’s Touch Formula does not meet the nutrient requirements for infant formula and is not fully tested for potentially harmful bacteria.

"While Mother’s Touch Formula is not sold in North Carolina stores, families searching for infant formula online — especially during the formula shortage — may find this product on its website," DHHS said.

"The FDA says this formula has the potential to cause nutrient deficiencies or toxicity in infants."

DHHS said anyone who has purchased Mother’s Touch Formula "should stop using it and throw it away."

"Contact your health care provider if you have used this product and are concerned about the health of the child," the agency said in its statement.

To make a complaint or report illness or serious allergic reaction, families and caregivers can call an FDA consumer complaint coordinator, complete an electronic voluntary MedWatch form online, or complete a paper voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to FDA. The forms are available at fda.gov/safety under the "Report a Problem" link.

DHHS said that, while infant formula supplies "have improved in North Carolina, some products may still be difficult to find, and availability may vary by geographic area and by store."

DHHS is providing up-to-date guidance and information at ncdhhs.gov/formula.

Families participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) have access to additional formula options during the infant formula shortage.

Families enrolled in Medicaid can access resources, including breast pumps, through the NC Medicaid Managed Care health plans.