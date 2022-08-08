 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'Dopesick' author will launch new book at Bookmarks event

  • 0
Beth Macy at Surry Community College

Beth Macy

For the national launch of her new book “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” Beth Macy will partner with one of her favorite bookstores, Bookmarks.

“It’s one of the special stores in the nation,” said Macy, who has spoken at the store a handful of times over the years.

To accommodate what is expected to be a large crowd, the book launch will be at Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave, at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Macy will be in conversation with several of the people featured in the book, including Surry County residents Mark Willis, Sonya Cheek and Billie Campbell. Michelle Mathis, and her wife, Karen Lowe, of Hickory, will also be on the panel.

The event is free. No registration is required.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

France ponders options for beluga whale in Seine river

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert