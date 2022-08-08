'Dopesick' author will launch new book at Bookmarks event

For the national launch of her new book “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” Beth Macy will partner with one of her favorite bookstores, Bookmarks.

“It’s one of the special stores in the nation,” said Macy, who has spoken at the store a handful of times over the years.

To accommodate what is expected to be a large crowd, the book launch will be at Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave, at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Macy will be in conversation with several of the people featured in the book, including Surry County residents Mark Willis, Sonya Cheek and Billie Campbell. Michelle Mathis, and her wife, Karen Lowe, of Hickory, will also be on the panel.

The event is free. No registration is required.