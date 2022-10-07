DOT reopens ramp from Cloverdale Avenue to Salem Parkway in Winston-Salem

State transportation officials reopened a ramp Friday from Cloverdale Avenue to Salem Parkway West after a crew temporarily repaired damage at the ramp.

“We went in and made temporary repairs, so the area is safe,” said Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County. “We still have to do a larger project that we will have to do later.”

The DOT closed the ramp to traffic Monday as the agency assessed the damage at the site.

A crew filled in a hole that had opened beside the ramp last week and temporarily repaired a separated pipe, Ivey said.

The work allowed the DOT to reopen the ramp, Ivey said. The agency hasn’t set a timetable to further repair the remaining damage at the location, he said.

The ramp, which leads to U.S. 421 also known as Salem Parkway, rises uphill to merge its traffic onto the highway.