Double the doses: County hopes to reach 1,000 vaccinations a day at Fairgrounds

The deal between the county and city for using the Education Building gives the county free use of the building, although the county would be responsible for reimbursing the city for actual costs.

Even that expense has a cap of $200,000. The county will have the building for vaccinations through May 31 at least, with an option to go beyond that if needed.

The city will provide security guards and crowd-management staff during the event, as well as janitorial services. The county will pay the city for the services.

State update

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Thursday she is not concerned that some healthcare providers are running out of vaccine.

In fact, she is encouraging healthcare systems and county health departments to use up all their vaccine supplies before their next allotment arrives.

"That is our goal, to run out of first-dose vaccines every week before the next shipment comes," Cohen said. "That's what we have directed our local health departments and hospitals."

Each week, DHHS has been finding out late on Thursday or early Friday how many doses it is getting from the federal government. It has been on average about 120,000 doses this month.