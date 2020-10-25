Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, to visit Winston-Salem on Monday

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, will campaign in Winston-Salem and Boone on Monday.

He will be campaigning to encourage North Carolinians to vote early for Joe Biden and Harris.

Emhoff will headline Biden for President North Carolina Early Voter Mobilization events along with local leaders to urge attendees to cast their ballot during the state’s in-person early vote period.

The start time for the event in Winston-Salem is 12:00 p.m. followed by the event in Boone at 3:10 p.m.

The last day for early voting in North Carolina is Saturday, Oct. 31.

Emhoff visited Greensboro Oct. 2, and Greenville and Fayetteville Oct. 20.

Vice President Mike Pence will also campaign in North Carolina this week.

On Tuesday, Pence will deliver remarks at "Make America Great Again!" Victory rallies at 3:30 p.m. in Greensboro and at 6:30 p.m. in Wilmington.

NBA star Chris Paul will lead Winston-Salem State University’s March to the Polls Part 2 on Tuesday. Paul played at West Forsyth High School and Wake Forest University. Paul, a current student at WSSU, left Wake after his sophomore season.

