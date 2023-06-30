Brittany Nethercott made a spur of the moment decision to whip the family truckster into Quarry Park.

She’d previously visited the 220-plus acre expanse “when they were building it” but hadn’t been back in quite some time.

The park, technically the Quarry at Grant Park, has been under development by the city since 2014 when voters approved millions in bond money.

Its main feature, as implied by the name, is a deep blue lake created by an old granite quarry once owned and operated by the Vulcan Materials Co.

Nethercott certainly enjoyed the expansive views of downtown Winston-Salem and Hanging Rock State Park off in the distance but she hadn’t seen the most recent finishing touches. So with three energetic kids between six and 12, she decided a return visit was just the ticket for a summer morning outing.

“I really feel like (the city) did a nice job with it,” she said as her children scampered around, across and through the park’s thoroughly modern playground.

And as it turns out, the Quarry at Grant Park, might just be the city’s last big recreational acquisition for quite some time.

Hidden gem

Before the first real heat of an unseasonably cool summer broke Wednesday, the park literally buzzed with activity,

A fleet of riding mowers trimmed down acres of grass surrounding the amphitheater and a couple of Bobcats operated by city workers dumped fresh mulch around landscaping that hasn’t been in the ground all that long.

The push to spruce things up and tinker with details came because the city’s Recreation and Parks Department is hosting “Rock Out the Quarry,” an event featuring fireworks, live music and food trucks that planners expect will draw 5,000-8,000 people.

“We’re down to the last few things, putting in a few more benches and things like that,” said William Royston, the director of the Recreation and Parks Department. “The work (from the bond money) is essentially done. We’re very happy with it.”

And why wouldn’t they be?

The land had been in city hands for years. Vulcan Materials pulled granite from an ever-deepening pit from the 1930s through the ‘80s, but when it ceased to be productive — and profitable — the city acquired it.

“Some of this rock was used on I-40 and Salem College,” said Loman “Lo” Barren, a longtime recreation and parks employee, during a 2014 boating excursion before construction began. “There’s mining equipment down at the bottom.”

At one point, developers pitched proposals for a housing development — condos with a view. For a variety of reasons, those plans never came to pass and the land, less than 2 miles from downtown, sat.

But it was never forgotten.

The water is clear enough to see 10, maybe 15 feet down. Huge brim, carp, bass and monster catfish thrive in its depths.

“Every kid in the neighborhood with a fishing pole knows about it,” Royston said in 2014. “But there are a whole lot of people who’ve lived (in Winston-Salem) all their lives and have no idea this is here.”

That changed in a big way after Election Day that November. City officials asked voters to approve $139.2 million in bonds; within that was a proposal to spend $30.85 million on 19 park projects including $5 million on Happy Hill Park, $4 million for the new marina and other upgrades at Salem Lake, $4 million for a water park and other items at Winston Lake and $4 million for Quarry Park.

The best part was that since the city already owned the land, the money could be spent on such features as the iron pier overlooking the lake, picnic shelters and the amphitheater.

Grant Park at the Quarry, named for longtime recreation and parks director Tim Grant, opened to rave reviews in 2017.

A second round of bond money approved by voters in 2018 allocated another $3.1 million to the park to help pay for greenway connections from the Salem Creek Greenway and the Waughtown neighborhood, and the playground/splash pad which so mesmerized Brittany Nethercott’s kids.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize (the playground) is even here,” Nethercott said. “It really is a hidden gem.”

Last big project?

The Quarry at Grant Park quickly became the second-most visited spot within the city’s 82-park system. It trails only Salem Lake with its 7-mile trail system, marina and boat ramp where canoes, kayaks and flat-bottom craft can be launched.

It’s had its difficulties, primarily caused by vandals and gang members who just cannot resist an urge to spray paint tags on the walls leading to the overlook. “We just paint over it,” Royston said. “It happens everywhere.”

Despite the trophies swimming within its waters, the lake isn’t likely to ever be opened to jon boats or bank fishermen.

“The rock walls are too unstable,” Royston said. “We still have rock slides from time to time.”

For now and years to come, though, the Quarry at Grant Park will remain a crown jewel of the city’s parks system.

It’s already a regional attraction drawing day visitors from Greensboro, High Point and points farther west.

“It really does help us show Winston-Salem off as an attractive place,” Royston said. “The park says something about how the city values its quality of life.”

The downside is that Quarry Park, in all likelihood, will be the last major project development for the Recreation and Parks Department.

“Something of that magnitude isn’t likely to occur in our lifetimes,” Royston said. “I don’t want to say never or that it’ll be the last time but getting that much land for a single park would be very expensive.”

WANT TO GO?

The Rock Out the Quarry festival is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday July 1. It will feature live music, food trucks and a fireworks display. Parking will be at Bowman Gray Stadium with a shuttle service to and from their lots