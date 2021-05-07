Downed power pole closes Stratford Road for hours on Friday

Stratford Road was blocked for much of the day Friday, May 7, near the Hillcrest Center development on the southwest side of Winston-Salem as repair crews work to replace a downed power pole.

Traffic was backed up on Stratford during the morning commute, and the road didn't reopen until mid-afternoon.

Traffic signals were without power at a number of intersections and a number of police officers were out directing traffic

The downed pole was reported by police about 6 am.

WGHP/Fox News, the news gathering partner of the Journal, reported the power was pulled down when a truck snagged the line.

Traffic was rerouted in both directions and backed up heavily as work continued.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.