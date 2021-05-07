 Skip to main content
Downed power pole closes Stratford Road
Stratford Road is blocked near the Hillcrest Center development on the southwest side of Winston-Salem as repair crews work to replace a downed power pole.

Traffic was backed up on Stratford during the morning commute. Traffic signals were without power at a number of intersections and a number of police officers were out directing traffic

City officials said reopening could take hours. The downed pole was reported by police about 6 am.

WGHP/Fox News, the news gathering partner of the Journal, reported the power was pulled down when a truck snagged the line.

Traffic was rerouted in both directions and backed up heavily as work continued.

