Downed power pole closes Stratford Road

Stratford Road is blocked near the Hillcrest Center development on the southwest side of Winston-Salem as repair crews work to replace a downed power pole.
Traffic was backed up on Stratford during the morning commute. Traffic signals were without power at a number of intersections and a number of police officers were out directing traffic
City officials said reopening could take hours. The downed pole was reported by police about 6 am.
WGHP/Fox News, the news gathering partner of the Journal, reported the power was pulled down when a truck snagged the line.
Traffic was rerouted in both directions and backed up heavily as work continued.
Wes Young
