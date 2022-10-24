Downtown church takes over as free COVID-19 testing site in Winston-Salem

Forsyth County has a new free COVID-19 testing site at Hanes CME Church, located at 819 Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem, the county Health Department said Monday.

Testing hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Ottendorf is the state vendor operating the site, which replaces the testing site that it had at Union Baptist Church.

For a list of free COVID-19 test sites, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing link.

Forsyth has reported 902 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic surfaced in mid-March 2020.

There were five such deaths reported for the week that ended Oct. 8, Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday.

Meanwhile, Swift said Forsyth had 294 new cases reported in the most recent weekly update — the lowest weekly count since April.

Forsyth has had 114,777 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Until the past three weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases had been in the 700 to 1,200 weekly range since mid-May.

Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Meanwhile, Forsyth’s COVID-19 levels are categorized as medium while the vast majority of North Carolina counties have low levels, according to the latest federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update Thursday.

Stokes County is the lone county in North Carolina where COVID-19 levels are considered high. Davie, Surry and Yadkin, like Forsyth, are among 13 counties in the medium category.

In medium-level communities, residents are advised to talk to health care providers about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

The COVID-19 level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Forsyth reported 131 new cases per 100,000 people last week, compared with 111 and 136 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 10, compared with 11 and 12.2 in the previous two reports.

Also, 2.8% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 2.9% and 3.5% the previous weeks.