Downtown projects move forward in Winston-Salem as developers look past the COVID-19 pandemic

Jones, whose company, DPJ Residential Inc. is based in Charlotte, said The Easley is 11 months into construction and should have its first units on the market in the first quarter of 2022.

The complex will come with a 400-space parking deck for residents, so that people coming back home from the grocery store, for instance, will be able to drive right up to their floor and go directly into the apartment building.

Three-fourths of the apartments in the building will be single-bedroom units, the rest having two bedrooms.

“Most of our residents are young professionals, singles, or if we do get retirees or active adults, they tend to be downsizing from larger homes,” Jones said.

On the upper end

At something like $1,300 per month for a single-bedroom, Jones said, his new apartments are “definitely on the upper end of the range” for downtown.

“It is a brand-new community with pool, fitness center, clubhouse, as well as on-site property management,” Jones said. “There are not a lot of fully amenitized apartment communities in and around downtown, although there have been two or three built in the last several years.”