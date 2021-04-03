Downtown projects move forward in Winston-Salem as developers look past the COVID-19 pandemic

March 20 was a day that Simon Burgess will remember: It was the first night since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic here that all the rooms in the Hotel Indigo downtown were booked.
“The restaurant has been doing really well,” he added. “It is still tough, but we can see the light at he end of the tunnel.”
Burgess is managing director of Mayfair Street Partners, which renovated the old Pepper Building as the Hotel Indigo in 2018 and had big hotel plans for nearby Merschel Park. The restaurant in the hotel is the Sir Winston.
Now, Burgess is feeling optimistic about development in downtown Winston-Salem, although he’ll be building apartments instead of hotel rooms to overlook Merschel Park at the south end of Trade Street downtown.
Burgess said Mayfair was about to close on its loan to build a new Hyatt hotel overlooking Merschel Park last spring, when the bank asked for a 90-day delay to wait out the pandemic. At the end of the 90 days, Burgess said, the bank said no on the loan because of COVID-19’s devastating impact on the hotel and travel industry.
“We spoke to 20 other banks who all said the same thing,” Burgess said. “There is still a lot of demand for apartments.”
There must be: Porter Jones is building 300 apartments at The Easley, which will overlook Truist Stadium, and has plans for another 242 units at an apartment building on North Trade Street that he will call Artreaux.
On Fourth Street downtown, Grubb Properties is building its third Winston-Salem apartment building in its Link brand that already has two others on sites near Truist Stadium and in the Innovation Quarter. The new Link Apartments 4th Street will have 224 apartments.
Mayfair’s new building at Merschel Park will have 150 apartments.
Not just housing
Meanwhile, some business properties seeing redevelopment include Sentinel Commons, where work is going on to move in a law office, and the former Twin City Motor Company building on Liberty Street, where an entertainment center called ROAR will make its home (also a Mayfair production).
Forsyth County is building a new courthouse that is pumping lots of construction dollars if not permanent residents into downtown, and don’t forget the Kaleideum planned for the south end of Merschel Park. Work on the new $30.5 million Kaleideum building should get going this summer.
The projects under way and the ones planned have Jason Thiel, the president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, feeling upbeat about downtown.
“There has been investment in more housing downtown, and that will demand more services,” Thiel said. “People will want to visit restaurants and bars, and go shopping downtown. We are hoping that soon we can get a lot more vaccine in people, and that people will feel more generally comfortable doing things.”
Jones, whose company, DPJ Residential Inc. is based in Charlotte, said The Easley is 11 months into construction and should have its first units on the market in the first quarter of 2022.
The complex will come with a 400-space parking deck for residents, so that people coming back home from the grocery store, for instance, will be able to drive right up to their floor and go directly into the apartment building.
Three-fourths of the apartments in the building will be single-bedroom units, the rest having two bedrooms.
“Most of our residents are young professionals, singles, or if we do get retirees or active adults, they tend to be downsizing from larger homes,” Jones said.
On the upper end
At something like $1,300 per month for a single-bedroom, Jones said, his new apartments are “definitely on the upper end of the range” for downtown.
“It is a brand-new community with pool, fitness center, clubhouse, as well as on-site property management,” Jones said. “There are not a lot of fully amenitized apartment communities in and around downtown, although there have been two or three built in the last several years.”
DPJ built nearby West End Station, which like The Easley stands on the western side of downtown. The new apartments will have stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, “smart” locks and thermostats that can be controlled by cellphone, a salt-water pool with an overlook to the ballpark, and a two-level clubhouse that also offers ballpark views from the second floor.
Jones said the project is a $60 million investment.
DPJ hopes to get going soon on the Artreaux apartments near the entertainment venues of Industry Hill off North Trade Street.
The younger set
Jones said he thinks the apartments will be attractive to a younger set than the ones living near the ballpark.
“That will be a five-story building with unobstructed views of downtown,” Jones said. “We like that part of town, the momentum in the Industry Hill neighborhood. It has a lot of mom-and pop restaurants, coffee shops, distilleries ... I think it is going to have younger people who want to live in an up-and-coming area surrounded by a lot of nightlife.”
Jones said the Artreaux should start construction in June, if all goes to plan. By the time the building finishes in 2023, he said, COVID-19 should be in the rear-view mirror.
Over on Spruce Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, synergy might be a good word to toss out to describe the relationship between the Flow Companies’ 500 W 5th commercial building and the Grubb Properties’ Link apartments going up next door.
Samet Corp. is the contractor building the Link for Grubb and The Easley for DPJ.
A literal link
When finished, the Link Apartments 4th Street will be literally linked to 500 West Fifth, which should allow someone who has an apartment to get to work next door without ever going out in the rain.
Speaking of rain, Grubb spokeswoman Emily Ethridge said the weather is delaying the projected completion of the 224-unit apartment building until the second quarter of 2022.
Right now, “we are focusing on the concrete foundations and the electrical and plumbing underneath,” she said. All in all, the apartments and the building should be similar in quality to the Link project over in the Innovation Quarter, she said.
Over at that complex, apartments run from around $1,000 a month for a studio to around $2,700 for a two-bedroom unit, Ethridge said.
One thing that’s different is that the Link on Fourth will come with affordable housing, something that was part of the deal that had the city proving $1.6 million in incentives on the development. Under that arrangement, Grubb committed to set side 5% of the units for people making up to 90% of area median income, and 25% of the units for people making up to 110% of area median income.
Ethridge can rattle off a list of amenities that Link Apartments 4th Street will have: They include an outdoor fireplace, dog park and “paws spa,” a fitness center, granite countertops, open floor plans and “green” building standards. There will be a yoga studio and a lounge with a demonstration kitchen.
Ethridge noted that with three Link apartments in Winston-Salem, that’s the most Grubb has in any city.
“We really like Winston-Salem so we are always looking at it,” Ethridge said.
Ground-floor shops
And while the DPJ developments come with no retail components, the Link, like its sister complex in the Innovation Quarter, will have room for ground level retail facing Fourth Street.
Thiel said he’s excited about the Butcher’s Block, a high-end provider of meat and seafood products, which has opened in the Link Innovation Quarter, and about Cheesecakes by Alex, not too far away on Trade. Those are just a couple of examples of smaller retail investments that complement the bigger projects under way downtown.
Joyner’s Bar, in a historic grocery store near West End, is one, Thiel said. There’s the Young Cardinal downtown on Fourth, a Buzzed Bull (think ice cream and alcohol) coming nearby, Six Hundred Degrees and Black Mountain Chocolate in the Bailey Power Plant area.
Other places are reopening, Thiel said, such as 6th And Vine.
“Everybody is saying the same thing: They are looking to get their businesses open that were temporarily closed,” Thiel said. “Staffing is at a premium, and there is a lot of demand for staffing.”
Right across the street from 500 W Fifth and the Link on Fourth Street, the renovation taking place at Sentinel Commons is only a stage in the ongoing conversion of the property from a newspaper office to a variety of uses.
The Journal is still there, but interior demolition is taking place on the second floor as the building is readied for an additional tenant, the law firm of Blanco Tackabery. The firm, which has around 60 employees including 29 lawyers, is moving its office from a site on Stratford Road.
Property manager Kane Wilkerson said the work being done to ready space for the law firm also gives an opportunity for making some exterior and facade improvements that people will notice. Additional work on the building could take place this summer.
Park progress
On the south end of Merschel Park, residents should notice work starting on the new Kaleideum building, which will rise where the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office stood before it moved over to Church Street.
Frank L. Blum is managing the construction, which is expected to take about two years to carry out. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Dampier, the executive director of Kaleideum, said a capital campaign continues to raise money toward a $10 million goal to fit out the building with exhibits.
Kaleideum was formed by the 2016 merger of the Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks. After the merger, Kaleideum started looking for a place to build a new headquarters downtown.
Burgess said Mayfair is building both Merschel Park and the new apartment building that will wrap around the Hotel Indigo and face the park. At the same time, construction will be coordinated with the Kaleideum on the south end of the vista.
“We have retail space that opens to the park and to Third Street,” Burgess noted, speaking of his project. Underground parking, once considered for part of the Merschel Park property, is no longer in the plan.
With one- and two-bedroom apartments, Burgess said, the Merschel Park apartment building will be comparable to the other new downtown apartments being built.
Merschel Park should be completed in the spring of 2022, Burgess said, with the apartment building finished in the last quarter of 2023.
Jones said it takes market analysis to make sure an area doesn’t get overbuilt. So far, he said, Winston-Salem is thriving even with the announcement that BB&T — now Truist — is taking a corporate headquarters away.
“We will do well if Winston-Salem has population gains and employment gains,” he said. “If Winston-Salem flatlines or does not see a lot of growth, our projects will likely have some challenges to them.”
