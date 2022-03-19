Downtown 'social district' may allow folks to walk around with alcoholic drinks in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem may join Greensboro and other North Carolina cities and set up a "social district" that allows people to stroll around with alcoholic beverages like they do in New Orleans or Savannah, Ga.

Folks walking around downtown Greensboro with cups of green beer and other beverages on St. Patrick's Day last week said they like the idea, adding that it will bring more people downtown and increase spending in downtown shops.

"We have family coming down in June from Pennsylvania, and we are going to go bar hopping," said Doug Kretschmaier, sipping a Foothills brew while walking through a Greensboro park with his wife, Lori, and their son Lucas, who is a year and a half old. "It is fantastic. We have been wanting this for decades."

Greensboro calls its social district "The Boro." It is marked off by signs that show walkers the outer limits of where they can carry an alcoholic beverage.

Essentially, the district takes in Elm and Greene streets from Smith Street in the north to Gate City Boulevard in the south, with side jogs to take in the area near the home field of the Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball team, and LeBauer Park and the Greensboro Cultural Center.

Jason Thiel, the president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, said his group is looking at a push for a downtown social district here, but wants to make sure that enforcing the rules would not put an undue burden on law enforcement.

"I don't know if I would want to do it exactly as Greensboro," Thiel said, referring to the large size of The Boro. "We might have smaller areas, some (cities) are doing them for special events."

Thiel said enforcement is important because bad behavior by drinkers "leads to people having a negative view of your downtown."

"You run the risk of having an issue of bad behavior in the districts late at night," Thiel said. "We already have those issues on occasion. For me, it is about making sure we use this tool to our best ability to balance our public safety and showing that we stay competitive with our peer cities."

Assistant City Manager Aaron King said he plans to sit down soon with the police chief and other officers to share what a social district might involve.

A little later, likely in April, King will be bringing the idea to committees of the Winston-Salem City Council.

It is possible that Winston-Salem would start with something small, then see how it works.

How it works

People who want to stroll around a social district with their drinks have to buy one in a special plastic cup that identifies it as one for the social district. People can't carry their cups into a different bar or restaurant from the one they bought it in, but are free to walk the sidewalks in the district and go inside any retails shops that allow people to bring in the drinks.

In Greensboro, the social district rules are in effect only from noon to 9 p.m., but communities can set different hours if they choose, within the regular guidelines for selling alcoholic beverages.

The North Carolina General Assembly passed the law in 2021 that allows cities and counties to set up social districts like the one in Greensboro.

Since then, social districts have been set up in Hickory, Newton, Greensboro and a Lake Norman area in Mecklenburg County. Other places such as Salisbury, Wilmington, Lexington, Waynesville have been mentioned in news articles as considering the idea.

Zack Matheny, the president of Downtown Greensboro Inc., which collaborated with the city of Greensboro to set up The Boro on March 1, said that in the short time the district has been in effect, he has heard nothing but positive feedback.

"The first weekend, when we launched the program, we didn't know how many people knew about it," he said. "I talked to retailers, and their sales were up. That is the goal of the program. It is bringing folks downtown and creating a vibrancy, and moving the needle at the cash register."

More than one person strolling with a drink in downtown Greensboro said they spend more money when they're drinking. Kathryn Hasheme, whose artisan gift shop Just Be operates in The Boro on South Elm Street, said it is hard to say so far whether sales have improved.

"We have seen a lot of traffic of people with drinks in their hands," she said. "If we didn't allow them to come in, we would miss that traffic. I don't see too many negatives."

And so far, she said, no one's spilled a drink on any of her products.

Liability?

James Bartholomaus, the owner of Foothills Brewing in downtown Winston-Salem, said he likes the idea of a social district as long as it can be properly regulated.

"I think it is better to limit it to small areas or a certain day," he said. "I think it is better at an event or something that has security at it. It makes it to where it is hard to enforce the difference between getting a drink, and bringing your own drink and just sitting in the street drinking, or congregating in a vehicle. There are opportunities for abuse every day."

Still, within limits, Bartholomaus said the idea is a positive one.

Yet Bartholomaus also expressed a concern that any bar owner would have with liability: Another Winston-Salem bar owner, who asked for anonymity, said the question of who is responsible for the behavior of a patron once that customer walks out onto the sidewalk gives reason for pause. This bar owner called the idea "a recipe for trouble."

Mike Moley, who with his wife Caitlin was walking around with friends in LeBauer Park toward the northern end of The Boro, said on Thursday that it was his first visit. Being able to walk around with a drink really comes in handy for him, he said.

"I'm a slow drinker," he said. "Usually, everyone is waiting for me."

Elizabeth Cooper, standing near the corner of Elm and Lewis streets near the southern end of The Boro, said she's walked around with a beverage in Las Vegas and Savannah, but it was her first time in Greensboro.

"It is pretty fun," she said. "It is nice to just mosey around and look at some stores."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.