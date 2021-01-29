Downtown streets closing for up to 2 years as work begins on new courthouse in Winston-Salem

Street closures will take place starting Monday as work gears up for the construction of a new Forsyth County Courthouse, officials said.

The project is expected to last two years and will require the closure of Patterson Avenue between First and Third streets for the entire period, local officials said.

Chestnut Street will be closed south of Second Street for about one year.

At some point during construction, officials said, the intersection of Chestnut Street and Second Street will be closed for about 60 days. That closure has not yet been scheduled.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners in December approved a contract amendment that set a price of $83.7 million for the construction of a new courthouse.

Samet/Balfour Beatty - A Joint Venture is doing the work for that guaranteed maximum price, following up on the selection of the companies in 2018 to provide construction management services for the project.

The new courthouse will be built between Chestnut Street and Patterson Avenue beside the Forsyth County Government Center, with a nearby parking deck being built separately.