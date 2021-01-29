 Skip to main content
Downtown streets closing for up to 2 years as work begins on new courthouse in Winston-Salem
WSJ_0416_Court (copy)

The Forsyth County Hall of Justice is overdue for replacement or expansion, say court officials.

 Journal file photo

Street closures will take place starting Monday as work gears up for the construction of a new Forsyth County Courthouse, officials said.

The project is expected to last two years and will require the closure of Patterson Avenue between First and Third streets for the entire period, local officials said.

Chestnut Street will be closed south of Second Street for about one year.

At some point during construction, officials said, the intersection of Chestnut Street and Second Street will be closed for about 60 days. That closure has not yet been scheduled.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners in December approved a contract amendment that set a price of $83.7 million for the construction of a new courthouse.

Samet/Balfour Beatty - A Joint Venture is doing the work for that guaranteed maximum price, following up on the selection of the companies in 2018 to provide construction management services for the project.

The new courthouse will be built between Chestnut Street and Patterson Avenue beside the Forsyth County Government Center, with a nearby parking deck being built separately.

Samet and Balfour Beatty submitted their maximum price proposal on Nov. 19, with a maximum price of $83.2 million that included a 3% construction management fee. Adding in $451,313 approved in 2018 for preconstruction services from the companies raises the total guaranteed price to $83.7 million.

The construction cost doesn't include other costs such as architect fees, and other expenses that, when added to the construction cost, raises the total cost for the courthouse part of the project to $106.8 million.

On top of that, adding in the cost of the parking deck raises the overall cost to $115.6 million.

That's a big savings over the project estimate of $120 million, county officials are saying.

The overall budget includes change orders that the county manager can approve up to $2 million.

