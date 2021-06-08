Downtown Summer Music starts in Winston-Salem next month

The Downtown Summer Music Series will return in early July for its 23rd season, the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership announced Tuesday.
The series consists of Downtown Jazz and Summer on Liberty shows. The concerts were started by the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership in 1998 to promote downtown Winston-Salem.
Summer on Liberty will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays from July 3 to Sept. 4 at the intersection of 6th and Liberty streets. On July 3, Karon Click & The Hot Licks will kick off the series.
The rest of the lineup:
July 10 – West End Mambo
July 17 – Smitty & The JumpStarters
July 24 – OSP Band
July 31 – “B” String Allstars
Aug. 7 – Phase Band
Aug. 14 – Big Ron Hunter & The Lady Brigade
Aug. 21 – Vagabond Saints’ Society
Aug. 28 – Envision and Sept. 4 – The Ladies Auxiliary.
There will be five Friday evening Downtown Jazz concerts this summer from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Corpening Plaza at 237 W.
On July 9, the first concert will feature Terence Young.
The rest of the lineup:
July 23 –John Dillard Featuring Gena Chambers
July 30 – Brian Simpson
Aug. 13 – Willie Bradley
Aug. 27 – Jessie J.
The primary sponsors of the series are Truliant Federal Credit Union, the City of Winston-Salem, Reynolds American and Foothills Brewing.
“We are so grateful and excited to be able to return with the Summer Music Series in 2021,” Jason Thiel, president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership said. “This is our 23rd year, and we have many loyal fans who have been waiting patiently. We can’t wait to get folks dancing and singing along very soon.”
For more information, go to www.downtownws.com/music/summer-on-liberty and www.downtownws.com/music/downtown-jazz/
