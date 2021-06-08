 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Summer Music starts in Winston-Salem next month
0 Comments
top story

Downtown Summer Music starts in Winston-Salem next month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Downtown Summer Music Series will return in early July for its 23rd season, the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership announced Tuesday.

The series consists of Downtown Jazz and Summer on Liberty shows. The concerts were started by the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership in 1998 to promote downtown Winston-Salem.

Summer on Liberty will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays from July 3 to Sept. 4 at the intersection of 6th and Liberty streets. On July 3, Karon Click & The Hot Licks will kick off the series.

The rest of the lineup:

July 10 – West End Mambo

July 17 – Smitty & The JumpStarters

July 24 – OSP Band

July 31 – “B” String Allstars

Aug. 7 – Phase Band

Aug. 14 – Big Ron Hunter & The Lady Brigade

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 21 – Vagabond Saints’ Society

Aug. 28 – Envision and Sept. 4 – The Ladies Auxiliary.

There will be five Friday evening Downtown Jazz concerts this summer from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Corpening Plaza at 237 W.

On July 9, the first concert will feature Terence Young.

The rest of the lineup:

July 23 –John Dillard Featuring Gena Chambers

July 30 – Brian Simpson

Aug. 13 – Willie Bradley

Aug. 27 – Jessie J.

The primary sponsors of the series are Truliant Federal Credit Union, the City of Winston-Salem, Reynolds American and Foothills Brewing.

“We are so grateful and excited to be able to return with the Summer Music Series in 2021,” Jason Thiel, president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership said. “This is our 23rd year, and we have many loyal fans who have been waiting patiently. We can’t wait to get folks dancing and singing along very soon.”

For more information, go to www.downtownws.com/music/summer-on-liberty and www.downtownws.com/music/downtown-jazz/

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money
Politics

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money

Arnita Miles, community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, accused Tonya McDaniel, a Forsyth County commissioner, of misappropriating about $47,000 in grant money meant for the Winston-Salem NAACP and pocketing it into a personal bank account. No criminal charges have been filed. Blueprint NC, a nonprofit, said it gave the grant money based on an application made on behalf of the local NAACP, but the past president of the chapter said he was never aware that a grant request had been made and he never saw any of that money come through the Winston-Salem NAACP.

+4
Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.
Crime

Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.

Kmya Amari Renee Wynn, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges connected to the death of 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV on Aug. 18, 2020. Prosecutors said that Wynn was behind the wheel of a car that went 75 mph and up in a chase with law-enforcement officers along Patterson Avenue. The chase ended when Wynn lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole. Pledger died at the scene. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News