Downtown Winston-Salem concerts kick off in June

Downtown Jazz 22nd Summer Music Series

A large crowd turned out for the opening night of Downtown Jazz as part of the 22nd Annual Summer Music Series on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Corpening Plaza in downtown Winston-Salem.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

The Summer Music Series, offering Downtown Jazz and Summer on Liberty concerts in Winston-Salem, will return in early June.

This is the 24th season for the concerts series. The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership began offering the music in 1998.

Downtown Jazz concerts will start June 24 at 6:30 p.m. in Corpening Plaza for a total of five Friday night events. The artists:

June 24: Jessy J, headliner with Reggie Buie, opening act

July 8 – Marcus Johnson, headliner with Mia Thompson, opening act

July 22 – Lin Rountree, headliner with Vincent Crenshaw, opening act

Aug. 12 – Marcus Anderson, headliner with Titus Gant, opening act

Aug. 26 –Terrence Young, headliner with Scott Marvill, opening act

Summer on Liberty concerts will start June 25 and will be every Saturday night at the corner of 6th and Liberty for 10 straight weeks. This lineup:

June 25 –The Bo Stevens, playing throwback country

July 2 – Smitty & The Jumpstarters, playing swing rock

July 9 – Envision, playing R&B, beach, Motown/oldies, pop, dance, funk and jazz

July 16 –Withdrew, playing rock & roll

July 23 –West End Mambo, playing Latin dance

July 30 – Camel City Yacht Club, playing soft “yacht rock"

Aug. 6 – O.S.P. Band, playing high energy covers

Aug. 13 – Tupelo Crush, playing rock & roll/alt country

Aug. 20 – Karon Click & The Hot Licks, playing jump swing/upbeat blues

Aug. 27 – Phase Band, playing variety, soul and R&B

