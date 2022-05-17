Downtown Winston-Salem concerts kick off in June

The Summer Music Series, offering Downtown Jazz and Summer on Liberty concerts in Winston-Salem, will return in early June.
This is the 24th season for the concerts series. The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership began offering the music in 1998.
Downtown Jazz concerts will start June 24 at 6:30 p.m. in Corpening Plaza for a total of five Friday night events. The artists:
June 24: Jessy J, headliner with Reggie Buie, opening act
July 8 – Marcus Johnson, headliner with Mia Thompson, opening act
July 22 – Lin Rountree, headliner with Vincent Crenshaw, opening act
Aug. 12 – Marcus Anderson, headliner with Titus Gant, opening act
Aug. 26 –Terrence Young, headliner with Scott Marvill, opening act
Summer on Liberty concerts will start June 25 and will be every Saturday night at the corner of 6th and Liberty for 10 straight weeks. This lineup:
June 25 –The Bo Stevens, playing throwback country
July 2 – Smitty & The Jumpstarters, playing swing rock
July 9 – Envision, playing R&B, beach, Motown/oldies, pop, dance, funk and jazz
July 16 –Withdrew, playing rock & roll
July 23 –West End Mambo, playing Latin dance
July 30 – Camel City Yacht Club, playing soft “yacht rock"
Aug. 6 – O.S.P. Band, playing high energy covers
Aug. 13 – Tupelo Crush, playing rock & roll/alt country
Aug. 20 – Karon Click & The Hot Licks, playing jump swing/upbeat blues
Aug. 27 – Phase Band, playing variety, soul and R&B
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ