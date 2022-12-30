Downtown Winston-Salem gains historic district approval

Downtown Winston-Salem has received National Park Service designation as a historic district, making it eligible to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The city released a news release Friday confirming the approval.

The National Park Service could not be immediately reached for comment. On Nov. 15, it had placed the planned district on its pending list for approval.

The approved district covers 53 acres and contains 72 buildings of historic significance.

The district is bounded on the east by Chestnut Street and on the west by Broad Street. The northern boundary is Sixth Street between Cherry and Broad streets, and the southern boundary is First Street between Church and Spruce streets.

The district represents the historic commercial core of the city, and includes the former headquarters for such prominent Southeast corporations as the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Hanes Hosiery, Hanes Knitting and Wachovia Bank.

City officials took pains to note that the historic designation, if granted, will not interfere with a property owner’s rights or put in new requirements.

The effort to gain the designation was led by the owners of the Chatham Building downtown, which houses Washington Perk and Aperture Cinema.

Charles Fulk, one of the co-owners of the Chatham Building, talked in October about how he and his business partners decided to move forward with efforts to establish the historic district:

“We think it is a perfect historic district, and didn’t see anyone else stepping forward,” he said.

Tax credit eligibility

The city said property owners within the district will have access to federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credits.

Those state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits have proven pivotal in downtown's revitalizations this century.

For example, those tax credits were critical to the development of Phase I of Innovation Quarter, attracting outside investors, such as Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. and US Bancorp for Wake Forest BioTech Place, which helped to offset up to 40% of the $106 million renovation costs for the historic building.

PMC Property Group qualified for between $18 million and $30 million in overall historic tax credits to offset the $60 million project cost of renovating the former Reynolds Tobacco headquarters into a luxury hotel, 120 apartment units and a mixed-use complex.

"The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership has been supportive of the district," said Jason Thiel, the partnership's president.

"We are hopeful it will assist with historic tab credits for some of the buildings in the district."

Michelle McCullough, historic preservation officer for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, said in October that the designation gives the city some bragging rights.

But the designation also helps building owners who might be able to apply for help if they choose to renovate, she said.

“When we are doing a (historic) district, the smaller contributing buildings that would not be able to be listed can now take part in state and federal rehabilitation tax credit programs,” she said.

Of course, property owners that do take advantage of tax credits do have to face requirements that make sure the building maintains its historical integrity.

Other historic significance

The city's presentation to the National Park Service also touted that the district was the site of civil rights demonstrations that prompted Winston-Salem to become the first city in North Carolina to desegregate its lunch counters and restaurants in 1960.

“It is home to some of the most architecturally impressive and distinctive buildings in the state,” consultant Kayla Halberg told the city council in October. Halberg represented Commonwealth Preservation Group of Norfolk, Va.

One of those landmark moments was the first victory in North Carolina for the integration of restaurants, as Black residents staged a sit-in protest that began on Feb. 8, 1960, and ended on May 23 the same year when the city and local businesses signed an agreement.

“After three months of non-violent protest, Winston-Salem became the first city in the state to voluntarily desegregate its restaurants and lunch counters,” Halberg said.

Urban renewal efforts from the 1950s and ‘60s have come under fire recently for destroying Black businesses and homes.

The application report on the proposed historic district says that the inclusion of what’s been known as the Phillips Building, now the Forsyth County Public Safety Center, recognizes both the former Black business district that stood there and the urban renewal efforts that transformed that part of downtown.

Towering relevance

Meanwhile, several buildings in downtown Winston-Salem have had the distinction of being the tallest in the state or even in the Southeast at the time they were built, Halberg said.

She called the city’s architectural history “representative of the South’s race to the sky.”

“They just kept racing with each other, and over time, one new building after another in the city would become the tallest building in the South or in the state.”

The Nissen Building, constructed in 1926, was tallest in the state until eclipsed by the Reynolds Building in 1929. The Wachovia Building, now Winston Tower, was tallest in the southeast when it was built in 1966.

The buildings in the proposed historic district are as old as the Bitting Block at 418 N. Liberty St. and the H.D. Poindexter Store, both from around 1882, and as recent as places like the Embassy Suites (1974) on North Cherry Street and the Ward Federal Building (1976) on North Main.

As Halberg explained, the statewide significance of the city’s downtown buildings lies in the wide scope of architectural styles that are expressed in ways that stand out from other cities in the state. Those styles include Art Deco, widely admired, but also Brutalist structures like the Forsyth County Hall of Justice and the Ward building.

“Brutalist architecture ... is not everyone’s favorite architecture, but it represents a movement of the ‘60s and ‘70s that is an important part of the trajectory of American architecture,” Halberg said.

The proposed historic district even has an example of what’s called Googie architecture: a building that has a futuristic “space age” feel as envisioned in the 1950s or 60s. That building, called the Firestone building on West Fifth Street, most recently housed Bib’s Downtown, a barbecue place.

Even downtown parking decks are now viewed as historic examples of how the city reacted to the growing importance of the automobile.